The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a 35-28 defeat to the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium on Nov 21, 2026, due to critical penalties by Dylan Manuel and Gideon Lampron.

The Colorado Buffaloes fell to the Cincinnati Bearcats with a final score of 35-28 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Tuesday, Nov 21, 2026. Head coach Deion Sanders watched as his team struggled with consistency, culminating in a loss that was significantly influenced by costly officiating decisions.

Critical Penalties Extended Bearcats Drives

Three specific defensive penalties by the Colorado Buffaloes allowed the Cincinnati Bearcats to sustain drives that otherwise might have ended, directly contributing to the final margin of victory. While quarterback Isaac Wilson and the offense worked hard to keep the game competitive, these regulatory errors created insurmountable momentum shifts for the home team.

Also read Live Score Updates for Colorado Buffaloes vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Dylan Manuel's First Quarter Flag

Colorado defensive lineman Dylan Manuel was flagged for a 15-yard personal foul during Cincinnati's second scoring drive in the opening quarter. The infraction occurred after an incomplete pass thrown by Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV when the Bearcats were already advancing from the Colorado 34-yard line.

The penalty resulted in an automatic first down for Cincinnati, allowing the offense to reset their downs. This gave the Bearcats fresh opportunities to move the ball, ultimately driving to the Colorado 19-yard line. Although Colorado also committed defensive holding by Tyler Martinez on the same play, officials enforced the more severe personal foul.

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Following the penalty enforcement, JC French IV found the end zone on a one-yard rushing touchdown. This score extended the Cincinnati Bearcats lead to 14-0 and placed the Colorado defense in a difficult position to overcome the deficit early in the contest.

Lampron's Roughing the Passer Call

The most pivotal officiating call of the afternoon occurred with just 56 seconds remaining in the first half. After Cincinnati running back Richard Young scored on a four-yard run to tie the game at 14-14, the Bearcats regained possession.

Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron was called for roughing the passer on an incomplete pass by JC French IV. This 15-yard penalty included an automatic first down, moving the ball from Cincinnati's own 25-yard line to the 40-yard line.

The timing of the call was devastating for Colorado as it provided Cincinnati with optimal field position to score before halftime. On the next play, JC French IV connected with wide receiver JV Gibson on a 13-yard pass.

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With only 18 seconds left in the half, JC French IV threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to running back Cole Tabb. This play restored the Cincinnati Bearcats lead at 21-14 at halftime, stripping the momentum that the Colorado Buffaloes had built.

Third Quarter Penalty and Final Outcome

Colorado's penalty troubles continued into the second half with a 15-yard face-mask call against defensive back Boo Carter early in the third quarter. These repeated infractions prevented the Buffaloes from capitalizing on their opportunities to take the lead.

Despite the aggressive efforts from the coaching staff and players, the cumulative effect of these penalties allowed the Cincinnati Bearcats to control the tempo and secure the 35-28 victory.