Colorado Buffaloes Fall to Arizona State 20-10 as Deion Sanders Faces Offensive Woes

The Colorado Buffaloes fall to Arizona State 24-17 in Tempe on November 7, 2026. Head coach Deion Sanders faces continued offensive struggles while linebacker Gideon Lampron shines with 14 tackles.

The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a 20-10 defeat against the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 7, 2026, at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Head coach Deion Sanders watched his team struggle to overcome a first-half deficit that proved too large to bridge. Arizona State built an insurmountable lead by scoring 17 unanswered points before the break.

Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron provided one of the few bright spots for the Buffaloes during the loss. He recorded a season-high 14 total tackles, including nine solo stops and three tackles for loss. His performance included an early sack and consistent disruption of Arizona State's offensive schemes throughout the contest.

Also read How to Watch Arizona State vs. Northern Colorado: Time, TV Channel and the Matchup to Watch

Wide receiver Joseph Williams emerged as another key contributor despite the team's overall struggles. He hauled in a crucial 48-yard reception in the fourth quarter to move the offense into scoring position. Williams subsequently scored a touchdown, showcasing his ability to get open against multiple defenders.

However, the offensive production arrived too late to alter the final outcome. The Buffaloes remained scoreless for the entire first half, unable to establish any rhythm or sustain long drives. Their inability to convert on fourth-down opportunities further hampered their chances to extend drives and mount a significant comeback attempt.

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Arizona State controlled the tempo by capitalizing on several explosive plays early in the game. Quarterback Jake Fette connected with running back Cardae Mack on a surprising trick play touchdown pass. This momentum-shifting moment allowed the Sun Devils to take a commanding lead into halftime.

The Sun Devils extended their advantage in the second quarter when Fette threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Reed Harris. Colorado's secondary failed to contain Harris, allowing him to get behind the defensive coverage. This sequence placed immense pressure on the Colorado offense to respond immediately.

Defensive struggles continued to plague Colorado after the break, despite some encouraging moments later in the game. Quarterback Isaac Wilson threw a critical interception to Sun Devils defensive back Ashton Stamps in the third quarter. This turnover stalled any potential momentum and made a comeback increasingly difficult to achieve.

Colorado showed resilience with several strong defensive stops in the second half. The defense executed a crucial goal-line stand in the fourth quarter, forcing Arizona State to settle for a field goal. These efforts prevented the deficit from growing further but were insufficient to secure a victory.

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The loss highlights the ongoing challenges for Deion Sanders in building a consistent program. Interceptions and stalled offensive drives have repeatedly undermined the team's ability to win close games against conference opponents. The result underscores the need for improved consistency on both sides of the ball moving forward.

While individual performances from Lampron and Williams offer hope, the collective effort fell short against a disciplined Sun Devils squad. The Buffaloes exit Tempe with a loss that emphasizes the gap between potential and execution. Consistency will remain the primary focus as the team looks to address these systemic issues in upcoming matchups.