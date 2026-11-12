Colorado Buffaloes Host Houston Cougars at Folsom Field Amid Bowl Eligibility Struggles

The Colorado Buffaloes face the No. 14 Houston Cougars on November 7, 2026, at Folsom Field. Key questions surround kicker Elliott Arnold's availability and the offense's ability to exploit Houston's pass defense vulnerabilities.

The Colorado Buffaloes will host the No. 14 Houston Cougars at Folsom Field on November 7, 2026, in a critical Big 12 conference matchup. This game represents a significant hurdle for Colorado head coach Deion Sanders as the team attempts to salvage their season and maintain any hope of bowl eligibility. While the Buffaloes sit at 3-6 overall and 1-5 in conference play, Houston enters the contest with a strong 7-2 record.

Team Records And Playoff Stakes

The Cougars are currently looking to strengthen their standing in the College Football Playoff conversation, making every point crucial for their postseason ambitions. In contrast, the Buffaloes are fighting to stay competitive in a difficult conference schedule. The disparity in team records highlights the magnitude of the challenge facing Colorado, who must rely on home-field advantage at Folsom Field to compete against a more consistent opponent. A victory would provide a much-needed boost to morale, while a loss would effectively end their playoff hopes.

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Kicker Elliott Arnold Injury Status

A major question entering this matchup is the availability of Colorado kicker Elliott Arnold, who suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of the recent game against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Arnold was hit by a Sun Devils defender while attempting a field goal, resulting in a roughing-the-kicker penalty, but he was unable to remain in the game. He has been listed as questionable, and his status remains a key factor in the Buffaloes special teams planning. If Arnold is cleared to return, he would provide a vital piece of consistency for a team that cannot afford to leave points on the field.

Offensive Strategy And Passing Game Focus

Colorado offensive approach against Houston must heavily feature the passing game, as the Cougars have proven considerably stronger when defending the run. Houston has allowed just 107.3 rushing yards per game, forcing opponents to beat them through the air. Conversely, the Cougars have given up an average of 252.9 passing yards per game, creating a clear opportunity for Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson and his receivers. This statistical divide suggests that if Wilson can find open receivers, the Buffaloes can generate significant offensive production.

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Joseph Williams Receiving Statistics

Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams has established himself as the team's leading target this season, accumulating 853 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He has been one of Isaac Wilson's most consistent weapons, and entering the Houston matchup, he has the potential to surpass 100 receiving yards in a single game. While Houston's secondary presents a difficult challenge, the passing-yardage numbers indicate that Williams will likely have opportunities to make explosive plays. His ability to convert red-zone chances into touchdowns will be essential for overcoming Houston's strong defensive front.

Houston Offensive Production Challenges

Houston brings one of the more productive offenses in the Big 12 to Boulder, averaging 35.4 points and 470.2 total yards per game. The Cougars have allowed only 21.3 points per game this season, making it difficult for opponents to establish early leads. For Colorado, the challenge lies in protecting Wilson long enough to attack downfield and capitalize on the gaps in Houston's pass defense. A successful upset will require contributions from both sides of the ball, as the Buffaloes must limit Houston's high-powered attack while maximizing their own scoring opportunities through the air.