Colorado Buffaloes Final Availability Report vs. Houston

The Colorado Buffaloes are playing under the Friday-night lights on Nov. 14, hosting the No. 14 Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Colorado coach Deion Sanders an

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Colorado Buffaloes are playing under the Friday-night lights on Nov. 14, hosting the No. 14 Houston Cougars at Folsom Field.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have come close to pulling off multiple upsets this season, nearly taking down No. 2 Utah, and Colorado will have another chance with a ranked team coming into Boulder, Colorado, for the Buffaloes' second-to-last home game of the season. The stakes are clear for Colorado as the Buffaloes need to win their final three games in order to become bowl eligible.

Also read Colorado Buffaloes Host Houston Cougars at Folsom Field Amid Bowl Eligibility Struggles

Currently, "Coach Prime" and company have matched Colorado's win total from a season ago with three wins. An upset win over Houston would go a long way in silencing any critics of Sanders and his job security in Colorado. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talks to his team during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectWide receiver Danny Scudero remains sidelined as Colorado's coaching staff continues to protect Scudero's future rather than rushing him back onto the field.

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"Coach Prime" talked about ensuring the long-term health of Scudero when asked about the star transfer receiver who has not played since the Buffs' win over Weber State. On the season, Scudero has totaled five receptions for 24 yards in two games. Perhaps the biggest injury question ahead of Friday's game against Houston revolves around the kicker position.

Colorado kicker Elliot Arnold was hit in the Buffaloes' loss to Arizona State, and he has been included on the team's availability report throughout the week. Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes kicker Daniel Gerlach kicks a field goal against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In a game where every point may matter, field goals are especially important.

Arnold has served as Colorado's primary kicker throughout the season so far, making all 19 extra point attempts and completing 6 of 9 field goal attempts. Arnold's longest completed field goal is a 52-yard attempt, and the Buffaloes may miss his leg against Houston, depending on his official availability. Should Arnold remain sideliend against the Cougars, Colorado can turn to punter Daniel Gerlach, who has served as the team's placekicker on multiple occasions so far.

This year, Gerlach has completed three extra point attempts, though he has missed his one field goal attempt. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Arnold completed his lone attempt against Arizona State while Gerlach completed one extra point attempt in relief of Arnold against the Sun Devils. Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at TDECU Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Colorado and Houston are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. MT, and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Although the Cougars are nationally ranked, DraftKings Sportsbook has Houston favored by only 7.5 points on the road on Friday night against Colorado. Can "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes pick up the upset win over Houston coach Willie Fritz and the Cougars?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl.

While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.