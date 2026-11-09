Colorado Buffaloes Drop 20-10 to Arizona State in Week 10 Loss

Colorado Buffaloes fall to Arizona State 20-10 on November 7, 2026. Deion Sanders team struggles offensively despite standout play from Joseph Williams and Gideon Lampron.

Head Coach Deion Sanders watched his Colorado Buffaloes suffer a 20-10 defeat against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on November 7, 2026. The loss severely complicates the Buffaloes' path to bowl eligibility, forcing the program to win its remaining games to secure postseason qualification. The team displayed a flat offensive output overall, contrasting sharply with individual highlight reels that failed to translate into sufficient point production against a resilient Sun Devils defense.

Isaac Wilson and Offensive Line Struggles

Quarterback Isaac Wilson delivered a mixed performance that ultimately proved costly for the Colorado Buffaloes during the critical second half of the November 7, 2026 matchup. While Wilson showed moments of resilience, he turned the ball over at a pivotal moment that halted a potential comeback attempt against Arizona State. The offensive line provided inadequate protection, allowing Wilson to be sacked four times, which disrupted the offensive rhythm and prevented the team from sustaining long drives. These pressures also hindered the running game, leaving the backs with limited opportunities to gain significant yardage.

Also read Colorado Buffaloes Fall 20-10 to Arizona State Despite Lampron and Williams Standouts

Joseph Williams Stands Out on Offense

Wide receiver Joseph Williams emerged as the primary offensive threat for the Colorado Buffaloes, recording 121 receiving yards and one touchdown on seven catches during the game against Arizona State. His performance served as a bright spot in an otherwise lackluster offensive showing by the coaching staff and supporting cast. Conversely, the running back corps struggled significantly, with Richard Young averaging just 3.1 yards per carry for a total of 47 yards. Tight ends also remained largely invisible in the passing game, with Charlie Williams logging only a 17-yard reception as the sole notable contribution from that position group.

Gideon Lampron Dominates Defensive Midfield

Linebacker Gideon Lampron delivered a statistically dominant performance for the Colorado defense, tallying 18 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, two sacks, and 3.5 tackles for loss against the Sun Devils. Lampron continues to establish himself as one of the premier linebackers in college football, anchoring a unit that generally played with precision. Defensive lineman Santana Hopper also provided significant disruption, recording six total tackles, five solo tackles, and three tackles for loss. Dylan Manuel contributed by generating pressure on the quarterback while competing through an injury that had left his status questionable heading into kickoff.

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Secondary Struggles Against Arizona State Scheme

The Colorado secondary faced considerable difficulties containing the Arizona State passing attack, particularly on the outside where cornerbacks struggled to keep up with the Sun Devils' crafty route concepts. Despite these challenges, the Buffaloes had the misfortune of playing without star safety Naeten Mitchell, which likely exacerbated the coverage issues. While Arizona State avoided deep passes for the majority of the game, whenever they did choose to stretch the field, the lack of depth in the safety room allowed for explosive plays. The edge rushers, meanwhile, failed to generate consistent pressure, recording zero sacks and only half a tackle for loss as a collective unit.

Bowl Eligibility Hinges on Final Games

This 20-10 loss to Arizona State on November 7, 2026, places the Colorado Buffaloes in a precarious position as they approach the end of the regular season. The team must now win out in its remaining schedule to ensure they qualify for a bowl game. The discrepancy between individual statistical excellence and the final team score highlights a need for greater offensive consistency and defensive reliability in secondary areas. Head Coach Deion Sanders will need to address these structural issues in training to prevent similar outcomes in the decisive matchups ahead.