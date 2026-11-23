Colorado Buffaloes fell to Cincinnati Bearcats in Nippert Stadium on November 21 2026. Isaac Wilson and the offense struggled to overcome Cincinnati's dominant rushing attack led by Cole Tabb.

The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a significant defeat against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 21 2026. Despite notable individual highlights from several key players, the team failed to secure a victory due to defensive lapses and insufficient offensive volume. The loss highlighted a stark contrast between high-efficiency moments and consistent struggles across multiple position groups.

Cole Tabb Dominates With 230 Yards And Four Touchdowns

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb delivered a star performance that directly dictated the outcome of the matchup. He accumulated 230 all-purpose yards and scored four total touchdowns throughout the contest. His ability to break through defensive gaps and generate significant yardage put immense pressure on the Colorado defense from the opening stages of the game. Tabb's dominance was a central theme that Colorado struggled to neutralize throughout the four quarters.

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Quarterback JC French IV provided efficient support to the ground game by completing all but one of his 19 pass attempts. His precision in the air prevented the Buffaloes from focusing exclusively on stopping the run, yet the Bearcats' rushing attack remained the primary weapon. The combination of French's accurate distribution and Tabb's explosive runs created a balanced offensive threat that Colorado could not fully contain.

Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion Designs Key Plays For Ernest Campbell

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson maintained composure for the majority of the contest despite the eventual loss. His yardage totals were largely derived from receivers gaining significant ground after the catch on contested passes. These sustained drives kept the offense competitive and demonstrated resilience against a tough defensive front. Wilson's ability to extend plays and find open windows allowed the team to remain within striking distance for much of the game.

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Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion schemed a specific play that resulted in a touchdown for receiver Ernest Campbell. This strategic highlight showcased the passing game's potential when executed correctly. The Buffaloes' receivers were almost single-handedly responsible for keeping the team in the contest through spectacular contested catches. The run-after-catch ability of the receiving corps generated two of the team's three total touchdowns, proving to be the backbone of the offensive output.

The running back group operated efficiently when given the ball but lacked sufficient volume to establish control. The team averaged 4.3 yards per carry on just 28 total carries. This limited workload meant no single back had the opportunity to establish themselves as a workhorse. The scarcity of rushing attempts prevented the ground game from wearing down the defense or controlling the clock effectively.

Offensive Line Creates Lanes While Tight Ends See Limited Action

The Colorado offensive line performed near-perfectly by keeping the Cincinnati pass rush at bay. They created necessary lanes for the rushing attack whenever it was utilized, providing crucial protection for Isaac Wilson in the backfield. This solid performance ensured that pressure was not the primary cause of any turnover issues or stalled drives. The line's consistency allowed the offense to operate with a level of comfort despite the final score.

Tight ends provided solid run-blocking support but struggled to impact the game through the air. Charlie Williams was the only tight end to record a catch, finishing with just one reception for 25 yards. With few rushing opportunities available, the coaching staff needed the tight ends to be more involved in the receiving game to make a tangible difference. Their limited involvement left a gap in the offensive scheme that Cincinnati exploited.

Defensive Line Struggles To Contain Cole Tabb Despite Hopper's Efforts

Santana Hopper delivered a very solid performance on the defensive line, bolstering the unit's presence in the middle. However, the inability to seal gaps and slow down running back Cole Tabb significantly lowered the overall grade for the position. Gaps in the defensive front allowed Tabb to find running lanes and gain critical yards. This failure to contain the primary ball carrier undermined the efforts of other defenders.

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The edge rushers contributed in crucial moments, including a strip-sack by Toby Anene that was recovered by Immanuel Ezeogu. Yamil Talib also recorded a sack, demonstrating the unit's capacity for disruption. Despite these highlights, the edge rushers failed to set the edge on numerous occasions. These lapses allowed Cole Tabb to run freely on the exterior, turning potential defensive stops into significant gains for Cincinnati.

Linebackers Record 32 Tackles But Cannot Stop Tabb's Outside Runs

Colorado linebackers remained rock-solid in their tackling and coverage duties throughout the game. Gideon Lampron, Liona Lefau, and Tyler Martinez combined for an impressive 32 tackles. Their collective effort prevented the Bearcats from achieving even greater success in the middle of the field. If not for their contributions, Cole Tabb would have likely recorded an even more damaging statistical performance.

The linebackers also struggled to put a damper on Cole Tabb's speed when he moved to the perimeter. Their inability to contain outside runs highlighted a defensive scheme issue rather than individual failure. The group's high tackle count underscores their engagement but also reflects the difficulty of stopping a versatile runner who could exploit multiple areas of the field.

Cornerbacks And Secondary Show Weaknesses Against Passing Attack

The cornerbacks were not tested frequently due to the success of Cincinnati's rushing attack, but they provided little resistance when pressured. The defensive backs were guilty of failing to set the edge against Cole Tabb, similar to the issues seen on the defensive line. When the Bearcats did throw, the coverage breakdowns allowed JC French IV to complete passes with ease. This lack of defensive edge was a recurring theme throughout the secondary.

Randon Fontenette had a terrific game, providing stability to the cornerback group. However, Ben Finneseth served as a liability when he entered the game in relief of Naeten Mitchell. His pursuit angles were poor, and he missed a damaging number of tackles. While Fontenette's performance was strong, Finneseth's struggles dragged down the overall effectiveness of the position group. The inconsistency within the secondary left openings that the Bearcats quarterback exploited efficiently.