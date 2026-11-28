The Colorado Buffaloes secured a decisive 47-28 victory over the UCF Knights on November 28, 2026. Damian Henderson led the rushing attack with two touchdowns in a season finale marked by defensive dominance.

The Colorado Buffaloes concluded their 2026 college football regular season with a commanding 47-28 victory over the UCF Knights at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on November 28, 2026. This decisive win provided a strong finish to the campaign, capping a year where the team demonstrated significant improvement in both offensive execution and defensive discipline.

Head Coach Deion Sanders and his staff orchestrated a comprehensive performance that highlighted the squad's resilience following a challenging stretch of competition. The final score reflected a game where Colorado controlled the tempo and limited the Knights to minimal offensive output for the majority of the contest, sending the home crowd into the offseason with momentum and pride.

Also read Colorado Buffaloes vs UCF Knights: Key Matchup Details for Final Game

The Colorado Buffaloes defense established control by forcing two safeties and completely disrupting the UCF Knights' offensive rhythm after allowing an early 65-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Linebacker Tyler Martinez was a standout figure in this defensive resurgence, recording a critical sack of UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III during the second half.

Despite the early deficit, the Buffaloes' defensive unit responded immediately, tightening their coverage and pressuring the Knights to the point where they could not establish any consistent ground game or passing rhythm. Colorado forced two interceptions, turning UCF possessions into direct opportunities for the offense to extend the lead. This defensive shutdown was particularly impressive given the quick turnaround from the opening drive, demonstrating the coaching staff's ability to make in-game adjustments.

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The secondary and front seven worked in unison to prevent the Knights from gaining momentum. By denying UCF the ability to settle into a pace, Colorado forced the visitors into predictable passing situations. This strategic pressure resulted in turnovers that further demoralized the Knights while providing the Buffaloes with favorable field position throughout the afternoon. The Buffaloes' defense set the tone for the game and made life difficult for UCF, serving as a major reason Colorado was able to put together such a cohesive, powerful performance.

Colorado running back Damian Henderson led the offensive charge with a standout performance, surpassing the 100-yard mark with 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries against the UCF Knights. Henderson's ability to find running lanes and break tackles made him an explosive asset in the backfield, providing the team with consistent momentum drives that the Knights' defense struggled to stop.

Henderson's longest run of the day was a 24-yard dash that ended in a touchdown, showcasing his speed and vision against a crowded defense. His first score came on a five-yard run in the second quarter, capping a productive drive that solidified Colorado's lead. These contributions were vital in maintaining the Buffaloes' offensive efficiency and keeping the Knights' defense off balance with varied play-calling. He showed the type of explosiveness that can make Colorado's run game one that is incredibly difficult to defend.

Colorado running back JaQuail Smith also made significant contributions to the ground game, finishing with 53 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Smith added versatility with one reception for 12 yards, helping to keep the defense guessing. His two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter capped Colorado's opening scoring drive, setting the tone for an afternoon of offensive dominance.

Beyond Smith's impact with his touchdown, he helped the Buffaloes maintain a balanced rushing attack. Having the high-quality depth that Colorado had today, with multiple running backs capable of making plays, provided the offense with greater strength. This was especially helpful because at the same time, the offensive line was creating opportunities up front.

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Colorado running back Richard Young was yet another major contributor to Colorado's offensive success and made the most of his opportunities against the Knights. Young finished the day with 86 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Throughout the day, the running back consistently helped Colorado move the football with his longest run being 20 yards.

Young's performance was especially important because it gave the Buffaloes another reliable option in addition to Henderson and Smith. Once again, Colorado's depth was evident as all three running backs reached the end zone, making it difficult for UCF to solely focus on only one of them. The Buffalo scored two touchdowns in this matchup with the first being a 12-yard run in the first quarter and the second coming in the third with a 20-yard touchdown.

Quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne facilitated the offensive success by effectively distributing the ball to the productive running backs and maintaining possession against the UCF Knights. His ability to execute handoffs and manage the clock was essential in supporting the ground-and-pound strategy that defined the Buffaloes' approach to the regular season finale.

Despite an overall impressive defensive performance, Colorado's secondary had a few moments it might want back. In the first quarter, UCF quarterback Alonza Barnett III connected with Josh Derry for a 65-yard touchdown, exposing Colorado's coverage and giving the Knights an early lead. Even though the Buffaloes responded in an excellent manner, allowing that explosive touchdown was something that the secondary could not afford to make a habit of, especially on senior day.

The depth of the Colorado Buffaloes roster was on full display, with multiple running backs capable of making impactful plays that kept the offense fresh and effective. This high-quality depth provided the team with greater strength and flexibility, allowing them to sustain drives and control the time of possession against a determined Knights squad. The collective effort from all position groups ensured that the Buffaloes could close out the season with a victory that will serve as a foundation for the upcoming offseason and future campaigns.