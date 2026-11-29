Deion Sanders leads Colorado to a 47-28 victory over UCF on November 28, 2026, in Boulder, overcoming significant special teams and offensive penalties.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders guided his team to a 47-28 victory over the UCF Knights on November 28, 2026, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. The win capped the regular season for Sanders and his squad, concluding with a 5-7 record for the year. Despite the decisive final score, the game was marked by frequent officiating decisions and multiple penalties that tested the team's resilience.

Domination on Ground and Defense

Colorado's run game dominated the afternoon against the UCF Knights, with the offense finding consistent rhythm on the ground. Senior linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) recorded key sacks on UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) during the second half. The defense produced several big plays throughout the contest, helping the Buffaloes maintain control of the game's tempo. This combination of ground-and-pound offense and aggressive defense proved too much for the visiting Knights to handle.

Also read Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCF Knights Final Preview, Prediction

Special Teams Penalties Hurt Field Position

The Buffaloes committed 12 penalties for 112 yards, disrupting their offensive flow at critical moments. A costly blindside block penalty on special teams occurred near the end of the first quarter. This 15-yard personal foul forced Colorado to start their next possession with poor field position. Such penalties can drastically change a game's trajectory by forcing a team to drive a longer distance for every score.

Offensive Holding and Formation Errors

Offensive holding was called on wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. with 11:44 left in the second quarter. The 10-yard penalty erased a productive nine-yard completion to running back DeKalon Taylor on third down. Later, with 10:28 remaining, an illegal formation penalty on running back JaQuail Smith resulted in a five-yard loss. These errors removed short rushing attempts and forced the offense to replay downs from less favorable positions.

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Touchdown Runs Overcome Setbacks

Running back Richard Young (9) celebrated a first-quarter touchdown run alongside DeAndre Moore Jr. (3). Despite the second-quarter setbacks, Colorado running back Damian Henderson finished the ensuing drive with a 24-yard touchdown run. Henderson also recorded an eight-yard run prior to the score, proving that the penalties did not derail the possession. The Buffaloes effectively recovered from each mistake to extend their lead over the UCF Knights.

Regular Season Conclusion and Record

This matchup marked senior day at Folsom Field for the Colorado Buffaloes. The 47-28 victory served as the final game of the regular season for Deion Sanders and the team. While the penalties highlighted areas for improvement, the decisive win demonstrated the team's ability to overcome officiating challenges. The result leaves the Buffaloes with a 5-7 record heading into the offseason.