Colorado Buffaloes Defeat Houston 42-32 Despite Penalty Issues

The Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Houston Cougars 42-32 at Folsom Field on November 13, 2026. Coach Deion Sanders overcame a 20-7 deficit despite significant disciplinary challenges.

Colorado Buffaloes football team secured a hard-fought 42-32 victory over the Houston Cougars on November 13, 2026, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Head coach Deion Sanders guided his squad through a volatile contest that featured early deficits and significant disciplinary challenges. The win marks a resilient performance from a team that has struggled with consistency on the field throughout the season.

Penalty Struggles Define Early Season

The Buffaloes entered this matchup burdened by a heavy history of infractions that have plagued their campaign. Colorado had accumulated 79 penalties for 677 yards leading into the game against Houston. This totals an average of 75.2 penalty yards per game, a statistic that raises serious concerns about discipline and focus.

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Defensive penalties were particularly costly for the squad, with the team recording 32 defensive infractions. This count tied the Buffaloes for the third-most in the entire Football Bowl Subdivision, or FBS. These repeated mistakes often erase defensive progress and provide opposing offenses with additional opportunities to extend drives and control the tempo of the game.

Special Teams Mistakes Create Field Position Crisis

One of the most frustrating sequences occurred on special teams when officials assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Colorado on a kickoff. This immediate penalty pushed the kickoff further back, setting a difficult stage for the remainder of the play.

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The situation deteriorated further when the Buffaloes struggled to handle Houston's ensuing squib kick. This mishandling forced the Colorado offense to begin its next possession at its own 6-yard line. Giving up 15 yards prior to a kickoff is costly, but failing to secure the ball in the ensuing scramble added significant adversity to an already challenging game flow.

Despite these setbacks, the Buffaloes managed to overcome the poor field position. The team put together an impressive 94-yard scoring drive that showcased their offensive capability. The drive was capped off by Colorado running back Richard Young, who secured the points with a decisive 38-yard touchdown run.

Second Quarter Defenses and Clock Adjustments

Defensive discipline remained a theme in the second quarter as well. Officials called a personal foul involving a facemask on Colorado defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. At that specific point in the game, the Buffaloes were adding to their growing list of costly defensive penalties. These infractions can quickly shift momentum, allowing opposing offenses to gain critical yardage and sustain scoring drives.

An unusual sequence involving multiple clock adjustments occurred right before heading to halftime. Officials initially added time back to the clock, resulting in Colorado's defense having to remain on the field for a little while longer. To the credit of the coaching staff and players, the defense handled the situation effectively.

The Colorado defense prevented Houston from taking advantage of the additional opportunity by forcing a punt. Colorado's offense then took advantage of the remaining time to score before halftime. At that point, the Buffaloes erased a 20-7 deficit to lead 21-20 at the break. This half-time lead provided the foundation for the eventual comeback win.

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Comeback Victory Signals Potential Growth

The Buffaloes showed resilience, channeled the potential everyone knew they had but that they could not execute with, found their offensive rhythm and surprised the college football world by overcoming an early deficit. While their victory should not overshadow their ongoing problem with penalties, there is plenty to celebrate about especially when compared to other matchups, Colorado really limited calls against them as they faced Houston.

Quarterback Isaac Wilson reacted to the win, signaling a team that is beginning to find its identity. The victory demonstrates that the team can compete at a high level even when facing adverse conditions. However, the discipline issues remain a concern that must be addressed for future success.

Colorado still has some work to do when it comes to simply playing consistent, disciplined football. The penalty count of 79 for 677 yards entering the game highlights the need for immediate correction. If the team can reduce infractions while maintaining their improved offensive output, they could become a formidable force in the conference.

The performance against Houston serves as a critical test of character. Deion Sanders and his staff must ensure that the lessons learned from this game translate to the next matchup. The ability to overcome a 20-7 deficit shows mental toughness, but sustaining that focus without costly errors is the next logical step for the program.