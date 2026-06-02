Colorado Buffaloes Build Strong 2027 Recruiting Class Under Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes have secured nine commits for the 2027 football recruiting class, ranked No. 34 nationally and No. 2 in the Big 12, featuring four blue-chip prospects.

The Colorado Buffaloes football program, under the leadership of head coach Deion Sanders , has been making significant strides in recruiting for the 2027 class. As of the latest updates, Colorado has secured nine commitments, marking a substantial improvement from previous cycles.

Rivals.com currently ranks the 2027 class as the 34th best in the nation and the second-best within the Big 12 conference, a dramatic rise from the 2026 class, which was ranked 67th nationally and 15th in the Big 12. A key factor in this upward trajectory is the quality of the commits; four of the nine are considered "blue chips," a term for four or five-star recruits.

Several of these prospects are scheduled to visit Boulder during the weekend of June 5. Here is a detailed look at the known commits in the 2027 class. The group includes Kenny Fairley, a three-star defensive lineman from Fairburn, Georgia. At 6-foot-0 and 270 pounds, he holds the national ranking of No. 148 at his position for the 2027 cycle and has been committed to Colorado since April of 2026.

From Birmingham, Alabama, comes JiQuan Rogers, a three-star edge rusher listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, ranked as the No. 91 edge rusher in the country. Samari Howard, a three-star safety from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, contributes to the defensive backfield; he stands at 5-foot-11, 168 pounds and is ranked the No. 71 safety nationally. Jovan Pulliam, also from Birmingham, Alabama, is a three-star linebacker at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, and is ranked the No. 106 edge player in the class.

Offensive additions highlight the class as well. Jaiden Lindsay, a three-star interior offensive lineman from Olney, Maryland, measures 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, earning the No. 65 national ranking for his position. Ryan Ferdinand is a three-star wide receiver from West Palm Beach, Florida, at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, ranked No. 162 among receivers. On the line, Gage Luther, a three-star prospect from Pontotoc, Mississippi, is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound interior offensive lineman, holding the No. 121 spot nationally.

Tight end Parker Keenan from Clarksville, Tennessee, rounds out the unit. He is a three-star player at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, ranked as the No. 67 tight end in the 2027 cycle. The composition of this class, blending high-rated "blue chip" talent with solid three-star prospects across both sides of the ball, underscores the recruiting momentum Coach Sanders and his staff have generated at Colorado





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