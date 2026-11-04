Colorado Buffaloes Bowl Hopes Rise Despite FPI Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index shows Colorado Buffaloes chances for a sixth win improve to 11.1 percent after beating Kansas State, offering head coach Deion Sanders hope for bowl eligibility in the Big 12.

Head Coach Deion Sanders leads the Colorado Buffaloes through a challenging stretch of the 2026 college football season as the team seeks to secure its second bowl-eligible year under his leadership. Following a dramatic 27-24 overtime victory over the Kansas State Wildcats on October 31, 2026, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, the program has maintained mathematical hope for postseason play despite sitting at 3-5 overall.

FPI Projections Offer Mixed Outlook

The latest Football Power Index rankings released by ESPN present a complex picture for the Buffaloes ahead of their November 7 matchup. While the analytics indicate only a 1.2 percent chance of winning out to finish 7-5, the probability of securing six total victories has risen to 11.1 percent. This specific milestone would ensure Sanders achieves bowl eligibility, a significant benchmark for the program during his tenure.

Also read Deion Sanders Defends Colorado Buffaloes Roster Amid Bowl Bid Push

Upcoming Schedule Provides Strategic Advantage

Colorado navigated a grueling opening segment of the season that featured three ranked opponents: Northwestern, Texas Tech, and Utah. The remaining schedule offers more favorable conditions with several teams holding below .500 records in conference play. Arizona State enters the contest at 4-4 overall with a 2-3 conference mark, while Cincinnati and UCF also sit at similar levels within the Big 12 standings.

Battle for Conference Standing Intensifies

The final regular-season hurdle involves facing the No. 17 Houston Cougars on November 13 at Folsom Field. Beyond this challenge, the Buffaloes compete closely with rivals like Arizona State for positioning within the conference hierarchy. Both programs face steep odds for championship contention but share a focused objective of reaching the minimum six wins required for postseason participation.

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Sanders and Dillingham Pursue Bowl Bids

Arizona State Head Coach Kenny Dillingham faces parallel challenges as his Sun Devils hold the second-worst FPI ranking in the Big 12 at 65th overall nationally. With a 46.7 percent chance of hitting six victories, ASU mirrors Colorado's struggle to establish consistency in the newly formed conference structure. Both coaches are now directing their resources toward stabilizing performance metrics rather than chasing conference titles.

Path to Postseason Success Defined

The immediate focus remains on converting close games into victories against non-ranked opponents to accumulate the necessary wins. Colorado must leverage its home-field advantage in Boulder to secure critical points against struggling Big 12 peers. Success in these upcoming contests will determine whether the Buffaloes can finalize their roster for a bowl game appearance in December.