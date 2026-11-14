Colorado Buffaloes Beat Houston Cougars 42-26 in Folsom Field Upset

Head coach Deion Sanders leads Colorado to a 42-26 victory over Houston at Folsom Field on November 13, 2026. The Buffaloes erase a deficit and reach 4-6 overall.

The Colorado Buffaloes executed a dramatic second-half comeback to defeat the Houston Cougars with a final score of 42-26 at Folsom Field on November 13, 2026. Head coach Deion Sanders guided his squad from a 20-7 deficit to secure a decisive win against a highly ranked opponent, marking a significant milestone for the program.

Colorado improved its overall record to 4-6 following the victory at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. The Buffaloes remain in contention for a bowl game berth, needing just two additional wins to achieve that goal. This triumph represents the highest-ranked team that Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have defeated in his tenure.

Also read Colorado Buffaloes Host Houston Cougars at Folsom Field Amid Bowl Eligibility Struggles

Sanders Praises Houston Team and Resilient Buffaloes

Deion Sanders opened his post-game comments by expressing respect for the Houston Cougars, describing them as an outstanding and well-coached team. He stated his admiration for their head coach and staff, noting that the victory was hard-earned in a tough, hard-nosed game early on. Sanders highlighted the resilience of his players, emphasizing that there is no quit in the team within the vicinity of Colorado.

The coach specifically commended the defensive unit for regaining balance, which subsequently allowed the offense to find its rhythm. He pointed to special teams as a crucial factor, citing a tremendous hit that energized the squad. Sanders explained that all three units showed up to play, creating the balance necessary to secure the win against a formidable foe.

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Key Performers and Statistical Dominance

Quarterback Isaac Wilson and running back Kaneal Sweetwyne were instrumental in the offensive explosion that turned the game. Sweetwyne scored a crucial touchdown in the third quarter, helping to shift the momentum in favor of the home team. Sanders noted that the team threw the ball extensively while also running it tremendously, searching for and finding the explosiveness they had been lacking.

Colorado ran the ball for 250 yards during the contest, a statistic that Sanders described as awesome. The team converted 10-of-14 attempts on third downs, compared to Houston's 9-of-16. Sanders also praised kicker Tyler Martinez for returning from rehab to provide critical points, making plays when the team needed them most.

Fan Support and Strategic Adjustments

Deion Sanders took time to acknowledge the passionate fan base that rushed the field following the final whistle. He thanked the young supporters for not listening to online critics and for creating a wonderful atmosphere. Sanders compared the energy in the stadium to a Super Bowl win, expressing pride in the kids in the stands who love their team regardless of social media commentary.

To secure the win, the coaching staff implemented strategic changes to exploit Houston's defensive weaknesses. Sanders revealed that they showed different looks that the opposing team had never seen before. One notable adjustment involved emptying the box to run a quarterback draw, catching Houston unprepared for such a shift in formation.

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Post-Game Emotions and Future Outlook

The game concluded with Colorado leading by 16 points, a margin Sanders found unbelievable when considering the early struggles. He mentioned that the final margin was two seconds apart in terms of possession time during critical stretches. The victory leaves the Buffaloes with a clear path to bowl eligibility if they can maintain this level of performance.

Looking ahead, the Colorado Buffaloes must focus on maintaining the balance they achieved against Houston. Sanders emphasized that playing for their brothers is what they strive for, ensuring no unit is left behind. The team will carry the momentum from this significant win into their remaining games as they pursue a postseason berth.