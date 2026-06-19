Colorado Buffaloes 2027 Recruiting: Three Key Targets to Watch During Final Official Visit Weekend

The Colorado Buffaloes, under Coach Deion Sanders, are focusing heavily on recruiting for the 2027 class. Three targets-WR Nick Weaver, RB Kylan Bobo, and EDGE Fui Vakapuna-are set for official visits and could soon commit, significantly boosting the program's future talent pool.

The Colorado Buffaloes football program, under head coach Deion Sanders , has notably shifted its recruitment strategy, placing greater emphasis on securing future talent through recruiting compared to previous offseasons.

As the final official visit weekend approaches, the Buffaloes' 2027 recruiting class, already considered strong, has an opportunity to become even more formidable. Three key targets-wide receiver Nick Weaver, running back Kylan Bobo, and edge rusher Fui Vakapuna-are poised to potentially finalize their decisions and commit to the program during this crucial period. Nick Weaver, a four-star wide receiver from Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School, stands at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds.

His upcoming official visit to Boulder on June 19 marks a pivotal moment. Weaver's versatile frame allows him to play both outside and in the slot, aligning perfectly with offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's positionless philosophy on the perimeter. With only one other receiver, four-star Jaiden Kelly-Murray, currently committed for 2027, Weaver's potential commitment would significantly bolster Colorado's receiving corps for the future. His decision could come as soon as this weekend or may be delayed as he weighs his options.

Kylan Bobo, a three-star running back from Tupelo Golden Wave High School in Mississippi, brings explosiveness and solid strength at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds. Colorado currently lacks a committed running back for the 2027 class after Steven Alexis changed his commitment. Bobo's skill set fits the Buffaloes' need to enhance their ground game and create more big plays.

Although he holds offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Minnesota, and Georgia Southern, and previously visited Ole Miss in April, his June visit to Colorado gives the Buffaloes a recent opportunity to make an impression. His commitment decision, scheduled for July 1, will be a significant test for Colorado's ability to win over a Mississippi native over the in-state Rebels. Fui Vakapuna, a three-star edge rusher from Timpview High School in Utah, enters his senior season at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds.

He demonstrated consistent tackling and physicality in 2025, traits that should translate well to the Big 12 conference. While Colorado has already secured two other edge rushers for the 2027 class-three-stars Drew Sapp and Ba'Roc Willis, along with Javon Pulliam-Vakapuna's potential addition would further strengthen the defensive line. His recruitment is ongoing, and his final decision will impact the depth and future of Colorado's edge rushing unit.

Overall, the upcoming official visit weekend represents a critical juncture for Colorado's 2027 recruiting class. The program's new offensive scheme under Marion and the continued presence of Coach Prime provide a compelling pitch for athletes seeking a prominent role. Watch for Weaver, Bobo, and Vakapuna to potentially announce commitments that could shape the Buffaloes' roster for years to come





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Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting 2027 Class Deion Sanders Nick Weaver Kylan Bobo Fui Vakapuna Official Visits College Football

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