Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon injured during Game 4 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Nathan MacKinnon, star player and captain of the Colorado Avalanche, suffered a nose bleed during Game 4 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs when he was hit in the face by his own teammate's puck. He was stretchered off the ice and treated in the locker room for an apparent concussion. After receiving treatment, he returned to the bench for the third period.

Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche leaves the ice after a play against the Minnesota Wild during the second period in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Grand Casino Arena on May 11, 2026 in St Paul, Minnesota.

Some friendly fire sent Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon to the locker room near the end of the second period of Monday's Game 4 against the Wild in St. Paul. Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews, on the left side of the Avalanche net, tried to clear a puck that MacKinnon didn't see until it hit him square in the nose. MacKinnon immediately dropped his stick and crumpled to the ice while covering his bleeding face with both hands.

After a trainer ran onto the ice, MacKinnon skated to the locker room with a towel over his face. Blood was all over the ice and his jersey. The play came with just a little more than a minute remaining in the second period with the Avs and Wild tied 1-1. Avalanche second line still searching for offensive impact After getting treatment in the locker room, MacKinnon was back on the Avs' bench for the start of the third period.

NTSB collecting information on Frontier's emergency evacuation after Friday crash at DIA Inside Jay's Garage, the Ballpark Mecca for classic car lovers Frontier Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles hits, kills person on runway at Denver International Airport Cherry Creek Schools official accused former board member of bullying, planning to interfere in audit, email says After two years of struggle, lawmakers are poised to rewrite -- and scale back -- Colorado's AI regulation





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Colorado Avalanche St. Paul Colorado Center Devon Toews Friendly Fire Nathan Mackinnon Minnesota Wild Head Injury

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Avalanche vs Wild Props & NHL Playoffs Game 3 Best BetsGame 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs should be an exciting one, and NHL betting expert Chris Faria has three strong NHL player props, highlighted by Nathan MacKinnon.

Read more »

Colorado Avalanche Net Changes in Overtime as Minnesota Wild Clinch Second Round Series SweepThe Colorado Avalanche made a first-period change in net against the Minnesota Wild as Scott Wedgewood allowed three goals. The Wild would go on to dominate the Avalanche, winning 5-1 and sweeping the series. The team's goalies shared the William M. Jennings Trophy.

Read more »

Valeri Nichushkin Frustration and Offensive Woes for Colorado AvalancheValeri Nichushkin, a talented Russian wing for the Colorado Avalanche, expressed his frustration during the team's playoff run. Despite his strong offensive performance in the regular season, Nichushkin and his linemate, center Brock Nelson, have been unable to replicate their scoring prowess in the playoffs. This article delves into their struggles and the efforts made to address the issue.

Read more »

Avalanche vs Wild Props & NHL Playoffs Game 4 Best BetsAvalanche vs Wild Props & NHL Playoffs Game 4 Best Bets for tonight's matchup, including Nathan MacKinnon, Kirill Kaprizov, and Gabriel Landeskog.

Read more »