Colorado Avalanche's MacKinnon Injured, Vegas Golden Knights Clinch 3-0 Series Lead

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon was injured during Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights now lead the series 3-0.

Nathan MacKinnon (29) of the Colorado Avalanche writhes in pain before exiting the game during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Cale Makar (8) of the Colorado Avalanche reacts to an empty-net goal by Brett Howden (21) of the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of the Golden Knights’ 5-3 win in Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Brett Howden (21) of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates scoring an empty netter as Gabriel Landeskog (92) of the Colorado Avalanche reacts during the third period of the Golden Knights’ 5-3 win in Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Vegas now leads the series 3-0. Nazem Kadri (91) of the Colorado Avalanche and Shea Theodore (27) of the Vegas Golden Knights track the puck as it squirts loose during the third period of the Golden Knights’ 5-3 win in Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Las Vegas now leads the series 3-0.

Colorado Avalanche fan Grayson Ashdown cheers before Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Valeri Nichushkin (13) of the Colorado Avalanche prepares for a face off against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Gabriel Landeskog (92) of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates with Devon Toews (7) after scoring on Carter Hart (79) of the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Nicolas Roy (10) of the Colorado Avalanche defends as Kaedan Korczak (6) of the Vegas Golden Knights passes during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Nazem Kadri (91) of the Colorado Avalanche leaps over Dylan Coghlan (52) of the Vegas Golden Knights after scoring during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Nazem Kadri (91) of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates scoring a 2-0 goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Jack Drury (18) of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates scoring a 3-0 goal with Josh Manson (42), Brent Burns (84) and Parker Kelly (17) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Carter Hart (79) of the Vegas Golden Knights tends the net after giving up three goals during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, May 24, 2026





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NHL Western Conference Final Colorado Avalanche Vegas Golden Knights Nathan Mackinnon Cale Makar Brett Howden Gabriel Landeskog Nazem Kadri Shea Theodore Valeri Nichushkin Nicolas Roy Kaedan Korczak Dylan Coghlan Jack Drury Carter Hart

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