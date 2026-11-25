The Colorado Buffaloes face Grand Canyon in the women's college basketball championship game on Wednesday, while Stanford competes for third place against Saint Louis after a comeback victory that included a 9-0 run.

Colorado plays Grand Canyon for the championship, and Stanford takes on Saint Louis in the third-place game, on Wednesday. The Cardinal scored nine consecutive points to take their biggest lead at 36-16 with 4:20 left in the first half and led by 15 with 16:21 remaining in the game.

Hargress, who made 1 of 7 from the field and scored four points in the first half, scored 15 points from there and Sanders hit a free throw to give Colorado its first lead of the game at 63-62 amid a 9-0 spurt that made it six-point game with a minute to go.converted a three-point play with 52 second remaining to snap Stanford's scoring drought of 3-plus minutes before Harrington made a layup to cap the scoring. Olajuwon, Stinson and Price scored four points apiece during Stanford's 14-0 opening run as the Buffaloes went scoreless for the first 5-plus minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colorado started 0-for-4 shooting with three turnovers before xxx Neely scored on the left block. AccuWeather Forecast: Flooding from king tides continue; Level 2 storm with strong winds overnightStanford: Plays Grand Canyon in the championship. AccuWeather Forecast: Flooding from king tides continue; Level 2 storm with strong winds overnightAppeals court says federal law requiring accommodations for pregnant workers is unconstitutional