Colorado and Grand Canyon Set for NCAA Women's Basketball Championship
The Colorado Buffaloes face Grand Canyon in the women's college basketball championship game on Wednesday, while Stanford competes for third place against Saint Louis after a comeback victory that included a 9-0 run.
Colorado plays Grand Canyon for the championship, and Stanford takes on Saint Louis in the third-place game, on Wednesday. The Cardinal scored nine consecutive points to take their biggest lead at 36-16 with 4:20 left in the first half and led by 15 with 16:21 remaining in the game.
Hargress, who made 1 of 7 from the field and scored four points in the first half, scored 15 points from there and Sanders hit a free throw to give Colorado its first lead of the game at 63-62 amid a 9-0 spurt that made it six-point game with a minute to go.converted a three-point play with 52 second remaining to snap Stanford's scoring drought of 3-plus minutes before Harrington made a layup to cap the scoring. Olajuwon, Stinson and Price scored four points apiece during Stanford's 14-0 opening run as the Buffaloes went scoreless for the first 5-plus minutes.
Colorado started 0-for-4 shooting with three turnovers before xxx Neely scored on the left block. AccuWeather Forecast: Flooding from king tides continue; Level 2 storm with strong winds overnightStanford: Plays Grand Canyon in the championship. AccuWeather Forecast: Flooding from king tides continue; Level 2 storm with strong winds overnightAppeals court says federal law requiring accommodations for pregnant workers is unconstitutional
Get an alert when there is news on SportsFollow Sports