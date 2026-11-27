Liking the color black is so much more than a fashion or life choice.

, it could signal something bigger. Take the color black, for instance. It seems safe and reliable, and can be a flattering choice no matter what garment you choose to wear.

That’s a relatable thing for many people, but“It asks for fewer decisions and draws less attention to details,” she states. Wearing black isn’t just a fashion choice, but a statement; she calls it “a style and identity choice. ” In fact, for a good chunk of the 20th century, wearing black was a staple in most men’s and women’s fashion, perBut deeper than that, it once came down to class ties.

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While black was always an elegant color, it was usually reserved for people who were wealthy members of society. Today, black is still associated with class to some degree. If you adore this color, you might wonder what this means for you.