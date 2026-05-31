Colombians Vote in Presidential Election Amid Violence and Political Rivalry

Colombia holds presidential election on May 31, 2026, with candidates Ivan Cepeda, Abelardo de la Espriella, and Paloma Valencia vying for leadership amid security concerns and post-conflict challenges.

Colombia held its presidential election on Sunday, May 31, 2026, amid a backdrop of political division and persistent violence in rural areas. The campaign season saw candidates crisscrossing the country, holding rallies in major cities and towns, while electoral workers prepared voting centers for a record turnout.

The ruling Historic Pact coalition candidate, Senator Ivan Cepeda, addressed supporters in Bogota on Friday, May 22, emphasizing his commitment to social justice and peace. Cepeda, a longtime leftist figure, has vowed to continue the policies of outgoing President Gustavo Petro, focusing on land reform and reconciliation with armed groups.

However, his candidacy has faced criticism from opponents who accuse him of being soft on crime and lenient towards former rebels. Meanwhile, Abelardo de la Espriella, the candidate for the Defenders of the Motherland movement, held a rally in Barranquilla on May 23, standing behind a bulletproof booth with his running mate Jose Manuel Restrepo.

De la Espriella has campaigned on a platform of security and economic growth, promising to crack down on drug cartels and revive the country's oil industry. His aggressive stance on law and order has resonated with voters in urban centers weary of extortion and kidnapping. At the same time, Senator Paloma Valencia of the Democratic Center party drew large crowds in Bogota on May 24, waving to supporters with a message of conservative values and free-market reforms.

Valencia, a former finance minister, has pledged to reduce taxes and attract foreign investment, positioning herself as the candidate of business and stability. Yet, the election takes place against a somber reminder of Colombia's enduring challenges. In Buenos Aires, Cauca, a man rode his motorcycle past the ruins of homes destroyed five months earlier in an attack by dissidents of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

The region has seen a resurgence of violence as splinter groups reject the 2016 peace deal, targeting civilians and infrastructure. Electoral workers set up voting centers under heavy security, with many polling stations in conflict zones requiring military escort. The election's outcome will determine whether Colombia continues on the path of dialogue and reform or shifts toward a harder line on security.

As voters cast their ballots, the world watches a nation grappling with its past while seeking a more peaceful future





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