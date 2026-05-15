Colombian woman deported to Congo recounts nightmare experiences

A Colombian woman deported to Congo shared her harrowing experiences of shackled deportation, confinement in a hotel, and having to choose between returning to a country with the risk of persecution or staying in Congo. The United Nations-affiliated body, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), plays a central role in the deportations.

It's an existence that Congo 's president has described as 'living the Congo lese dream.

' For Latin Americans deported to the African nation, it feels more like a nightmare. Deportees reported shackled deportation, confinement in a hotel with supervised outings, and having to choose between returning to a country with the risk of persecution or staying in Congo, a country they had never heard of before.

The United Nations-affiliated body, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), plays a central role in the deportations, accompanying deportees once a week and allowing them to leave the hotel





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