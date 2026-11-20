President Abelardo de la Espriella refutes New York Times claims of rejecting a Trump administration deal for joint anti-drug operations with the US, affirming strong bilateral ties.

The Trump administration and the New York Times have firmly maintained their reporting that Colombia n President Abelardo de la Espriella rejected a proposed joint military operation with the United States to combat drug cartels. This stance persists despite de la Espriella's public denial of the claim, which he labeled as entirely false in a post on the social media platform X. The disagreement centers on a specific plan that would have allowed US forces to conduct joint airstrikes and ground operations within Colombia n territory to fight narcoterrorism.

President de la Espriella asserted on X that the newspaper's assertion was a lie, emphasizing that Colombia and the US maintain strong and increasingly close cooperation. He clarified that the United States remains a crucial ally in the shared fight against narcoterrorism and pledged to continue working with Washington to strengthen Colombian forces. However, he insisted that any decision to allow foreign troops into Colombia falls under the jurisdiction of the country's Congress rather than his office alone.

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The New York Times stood by its original reporting, stating that their reporters reached out multiple times to de la Espriella's press team for a response prior to publication but received no comment. A spokesperson for the publication reiterated that their sourcing and details were accurate, noting that US officials confirmed the rejection of the proposed military cooperation plan. The outlet updated their story to include the Colombian president's response but refused to retract the core facts of their initial report.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responded quickly to the controversy, calling the report fake news and expressing support for the Colombian president. Hegseth wrote a message stating that the partnership to defeat narco-terrorists is stronger than ever and that the Department of War stands with Colombia. He described the report as an attempt by fake news outlets to cast doubt on the nations' relationship, aligning himself with de la Espriella's defense of the bilateral bond.

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Despite Hegseth's support for the president, the White House noted that President Trump altered the schedule of his Latin America trip in response to the perceived lack of a deal. This diplomatic friction highlights the complexities of international security cooperation and the legal hurdles involved in hosting foreign military operations. The situation underscores that any such agreement requires congressional approval in Colombia, a step that de la Espriella indicated was not secured for the proposed plan.

The reporting described the rejection as a major setback for the Trump administration's campaign against drug gangs, which relies heavily on bilateral cooperation with key Latin American nations. While de la Espriella asserts that the alliance against narcoterrorism is stronger than ever, the New York Times maintains that a specific joint military arrangement was turned down by the Colombian leader. Both sides continue to emphasize their shared goal of combating drug cartels despite the public dispute over the methodology of their cooperation.

This incident reflects the broader political and legal challenges facing governments attempting to authorize foreign military presence on their soil. De la Espriella highlighted that any future decisions would be made in accordance with the country's Constitution, national sovereignty, and relevant legal procedures. The standoff demonstrates how domestic political constraints can impact international security strategies, even when both nations share common enemies and strategic objectives.

The ongoing tension between the official narratives and the reported events has drawn attention to the transparency of diplomatic negotiations between the US and its regional partners. While the White House and the Defense Department have publicly backed the Colombian president's friendship, the confirmed lack of a joint military agreement remains a tangible outcome of recent talks. This development may influence future US policy and military engagement strategies in the region as officials reassess available options for combating transnational criminal organizations.