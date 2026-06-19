Colombian Fans in Wheelchairs Leap in Celebration After World Cup Victory

Video of wheelchair users standing and jumping to celebrate Colombia's World Cup win goes viral, sparking debate about disability and football passion.

Wheelchair users were filmed standing up and bouncing in celebration after their football team won a World Cup match. Colombia n football fans celebrated their team's 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan on Wednesday during its first match at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Social media footage taken from the stands captured the moment two supporters in the stadium's disabled zone leapt from their chairs in excitement following their country's win. The user who shared the footage online jokingly described it as a 'miracle at the Azteca'. The video has since gone viral and sparked a flurry of reactions online. One viewer quipped: 'The magic of football.

' 'And they even did little jumps,' another said, while a third joked: 'What they call magical realism from Colombians. ' However, many were quick to defend the fans, with one viewer explaining: 'I was in a wheelchair for a month because of an ankle fracture. I could stand up.

' Another wrote: 'Isn't being disabled just about not being able to walk, right? And another thing, to get a disabled ticket, you have to unlock it with an ID that usually explains the condition.

' And a third said: 'Sometimes the use of wheelchairs is due to mobility difficulties, meaning difficulty walking, not standing. 'There are people who can stand up, and if they are very happy, they might even do a little jump, but when it comes to walking, it's difficult or impossible for them. ' Colombia moved above Group K, ahead of Portugal and Congo, who played to a surprising 1-1 draw earlier Wednesday.

The Colombians will face Congo next Thursday at Guadalajara, Mexico, while Uzbekistan will take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal at Houston. Colombia finished third in South American qualifying behind Argentina and Ecuador. Uzbekistan was second in its Asian qualifying group behind Iran





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Colombia World Cup Wheelchair Disability Celebration Football Viral Video Azteca Stadium

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