Colombian Criminal Armet Cortes Deported After Bank Theft Scheme

Armet Cortes has been deported by the Home Office following his conviction for a targeted theft scheme against vulnerable elderly victims in the UK.

Armet Cortes, a Colombian national identified as a key figure in a predatory criminal gang, has been officially deported from the United Kingdom. The Home Office executed the removal of Cortes, who was serving a forty-four-month prison sentence, after he admitted to orchestrating a series of sophisticated thefts targeting vulnerable citizens.

Targeting Vulnerable Victims at Banks

Cortes and his accomplice Willmer Guzman pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to steal more than £63,000 from fourteen distinct victims across England. The court heard that the pair specifically selected elderly individuals, lone women, and disabled persons who had recently withdrawn cash from bank counters or automated cashpoints. Their method involved identifying these targets and then executing a coordinated distraction technique to seize the freshly withdrawn money.

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Sophisticated Distraction Tactics Used

Newcastle Crown Court learned that the gang employed silent, skilled, and subtle signals to coordinate their movements once a potential target was isolated. In one particularly egregious incident, the thieves waited inside a bank while a woman withdrew £10,000. They followed her home on a bus, where one member faked an injury to distract her. While she stopped to assist, the group entered her property and stole a bag containing the funds. Another victim lost £15,000, and a third was forced to delay retirement due to the severe financial impact.

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Government Response to Criminal Activity

Home Office minister Anna Turley condemned the actions of Cortes and his associates, describing them as vile criminals who preyed on citizens to cause long-term fear and anxiety. Turley stated that the deportation sends a clear message that those attempting to exploit British hospitality will receive a one-way ticket out of the country. She emphasized that the government continues to work across departments to remove such bad actors from society.

Legal Consequences and Future Steps

Both Cortes, aged fifty-five, and Guzman, aged sixty-three, were sentenced to forty-four months behind bars. Guzman was deported earlier this year, while Cortes completed part of his term before being removed. The crimes occurred between August and April, affecting communities in the North East of England, Merseyside, and London. Authorities have confirmed that no fixed address could be located for either defendant prior to their sentencing and subsequent deportation proceedings.