Colombian Chef Oscar Rosas Held Captive for Cannibalism

Colombian chef Oscar Rosas claims he was held captive for three years by the Los Sayayines gang in Bogotá, forced to cook human flesh.

Colombian chef Oscar Rosas, now 61, alleges he was held captive for three years by the violent Los Sayayines criminal gang in Bogota, where he was forced to prepare and consume human flesh. Rosas, a professionally trained culinarian, claims the ordeal began after his life spiraled out of due to a severe heroin addiction that destroyed his international career. He asserts that while living in the lawless El Bronx neighborhood, he was kidnapped and coerced into participating in underground satanic rituals and organ trafficking operations.

The Descent Into El Bronx

Before his capture, Rosas had achieved significant success in the culinary world, completing his training in New York and spending his thirties cooking at top-tier restaurants across Europe. However, a debilitating substance abuse problem led him back to his native Colombia with no money and no career. He settled in El Bronx, a notorious slum in the heart of Bogota known as an open-air drug market controlled by armed criminal organizations. In this vulnerable state, Rosas claims he became a target for Los Sayayines, a brutal gang that served as the enforcement arm of the neighborhood.

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Rosas told the Daily Mail that he initially agreed to cook for a private dinner party in exchange for heroin and crack cocaine. The gang promised high-paying international guests and provided all necessary ingredients. He describes being led into a labyrinth of secret underground tunnels beneath dilapidated buildings, a network used by criminal groups for clandestine dealings. The setting was luxurious, with silverware, fine wines, and champagne, creating a stark contrast to the squalor above ground.

Captivity and Forced Rituals

Once Rosas descended into the tunnels, his freedom was immediately revoked. He recalls a woman wiping the blood of a dead chicken on him and throwing snails at him as part of a ritual. A gang member then punched him and informed him that he would never leave. Rosas was threatened with execution if he refused to participate in a satanic ceremony. The gang brought down a plastic bag containing meat, which they ordered him to serve on a gold platter to the arriving guests.

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As Rosas unpacked the contents, he realized he was handling human remains. He attempted to refuse, but a gang member pointed a gun at his head and commanded him to cook the meat or be eaten himself. He describes the trauma of cutting into the dismembered body and preparing it as a stew, stating it was the hardest thing he has ever had to do. The gang forced him to take a bite of the meal, ensuring his compliance through extreme violence and psychological terror.

Three Years of Organ Trafficking

For the next three years, Rosas claims he was not allowed to eat any food other than human meat. He asserts that every day involved a ritual where he was compelled to remove organs from human bodies. The gang would arrive every few days with large suitcases to collect the organs, indicating an organized trafficking operation. Rosas describes this period as a descent into unimaginable brutality, where his skills as a chef were perverted into tools for criminal enterprise.

Rosas, who has been sober for 11 years, now runs a rehabilitation facility for drug addicts in Bucaramanga, Colombia. He interrupted his interview with the Daily Mail to pray before continuing his account, highlighting the lasting trauma of his experience. His story sheds light on the extreme violence and hidden underworld of Bogota, where criminal gangs operate with impunity in the shadows of the city's infrastructure.

Aftermath and Current Status

While Rosas continues to speak about his ordeal, his account remains an allegation against a group that operates in secrecy. The Los Sayayines gang has not publicly commented on the claims. However, Rosas' testimony provides a harrowing glimpse into the depths of criminal activity in El Bronx, a area that has long been associated with drug trafficking and violence. His recovery and work in addiction rehabilitation stand in stark contrast to the darkness of his past.

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The details of Rosas' captivity, including the specific rituals and the method of organ collection, have not been independently verified by law enforcement. Nevertheless, his narrative underscores the dangers faced by those trapped in cycles of addiction and poverty in Colombia's most hazardous neighborhoods. His story serves as a grim reminder of the human cost of gang violence and the complex ties between substance abuse and criminal exploitation in urban slums.