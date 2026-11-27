Officials said a group of armed men with their faces covered entered the supermarket and initially held 30 people hostage, but released at least five who were elderly women.

Soldiers stand guard outside a supermarket where armed men were holding hostages after a failed attempt to rob an armored truck, according to President Abelardo de la Espriella, in Cartagena, Colombia, Tuesday.

Security forces rescued all the hostages held for nearly a day at a supermarket in the northern Colombian tourist city of Cartagena, President Abelardo de la Espriella said early Wednesday.

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“In an extraordinary joint operation by the national police and the military, all the hostages were rescued,” he said in a video posted on X, appearing alongside top military commanders outside the Éxito supermarket. Officials said a group of armed men with their faces covered entered the supermarket and initially held 30 people hostage, but released at least five who were elderly women.