The Colombian artist discusses her 2026 achievements including a Latin Airplay number one and tour with Karol G, emphasizing hard work and expanded ambitions in her latest interview.

The Colombian artist has identified 2026 as the most defining year of her professional trajectory, marking a period of significant career elevation and personal realization. This recognition follows an earlier nomination for best new artist at the Latin Grammys, where her Latin on the Rise award served as a foundational step in her industry journey. The artist explicitly credits the current high-profile success to sustained effort over many years rather than sudden luck.

Chart Success and High Profile Collaborations

A primary driver of this recognition was the summer performance of Yapaque, a collaborative track featuring Farruko and Steve Aoki. This single reached the top of the Latin Airplay chart in July, demonstrating strong commercial viability and widespread radio support for the song. The track's success highlights the artist's ability to compete in the upper echelon of the Latin music market alongside established global stars.

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Touring With Karol G and New Material

During the summer months, the artist joined Karol G for select dates on the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour. This high-profile touring opportunity allowed the artist to perform alongside one of the most prominent figures in Latin pop. During these specific live appearances, they introduced their collaboration Amiga Mía to audiences for the first time. This live debut marked a significant moment in their shared professional relationship and expanded the artist's exposure to large-scale festival crowds.

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Overcoming Economic Limitations and Self Doubt

In a recent episode of chart, the artist shared deep personal reflections regarding her mindset and past limitations. She explained that she grew up in an environment with significant economic constraints, which led her to limit her own professional aspirations. She previously viewed singing more as an unattainable game than a realistic career possibility, rather than a concrete goal. This admission reveals the psychological hurdles she had to overcome before accepting her current status.

Realizing New Ambitions and Future Goals

The artist noted that achieving her current reality has fundamentally shifted her perspective on what is possible. She stated that she has come to an understanding that she can now dream bigger than ever before. This new mindset is fueled by the tangible evidence of her success in 2026, which serves as proof that her expanded ambitions are achievable. The artist emphasizes that her current position is the direct result of consistent work and resilience over a long period.