Colombian American Superstar Kali Uchis Kicks Off the For the Girls Tour with Awards-Winning Hits

Kali Uchis, known for her captivating performances and hit singles like "After the Storm," "Moonlight," and "Dead to Me," headlined the For the Girls Tour with an intense, theater-like performance at Grant Park, Chicago. Reminiscent of Selena's Astrodome arrival, Uchis' elaborate entrance and intricate choreography represented her cinematic universe, inspiring fans with her soothing voice and empowered message.

On Saturday (May 23), the Colombian American superstar delivered nearly an hour of hits with the lush, soft-focus drama that became her signature during her headlining main stage set at Grant Park, Chicago, launching her For the Girls Tour.

She sang numerous fan favorites, including "Telepatía," "After the Storm," "Moonlight," "Dead to Me," and "Loner.

" She showcased her captivating voice with full control and moved gracefully over the grounds. Uchis also emphasized her gift for world-building during the performance, nodding to Selena’s iconic 1995 Astrodome arrival with her custom all-white look and unique choreography inspired by art cinema and theatrical elements. The For the Girls Tour will proceed to New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and more





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