Colombia vs. Jordan prediction, odds: Best bet for Sunday’s World Cup friendly

Read the Post’s Colombia vs. Jordan betting preview, including odds and best bets for Sunday’s international friendly.

Luis Suarez of Colombia celebrates a goal during a friendly soccer match between Colombia and Costa Rica ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup . On Sunday, Colombia faces Jordan in a final warm-up before the tournament begins, as both teams prepare for their respective opening matches.

The two will play at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, each having played friendlies last week. Colombia won 3-1 against Costa Rica, while Jordan lost 4-1 to Switzerland. They are placed in Group K, alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with their first match against the White Wolves scheduled for June 17. 2014 Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez headlines a quick, speedy Colombian attack that also includes Luis Suarez and Luis Diaz.

Although they finished third behind Brazil and Argentina with a 7-4-7 record in 18 CONMEBOL qualifying matches, Colombia had lost consecutive friendlies to Croatia and France before defeating Costa Rica by two goals. Suarez and Diaz both demonstrated their value in the starting lineup under head coach Nestor Lorenzo, scoring skillful goals with exceptional dribbling and rapid attacks against the defense.

Because Diaz played 74 minutes in the previous match, his time on the field may be more limited in this upcoming game. Jordan’s backline will certainly feel the pressure of Colombia’s offensive attack. The Middle Eastern squad is one of four teams making its Cup debut in this Summer’s soccer showcase. They advanced to the 2023 Asian Cup final, where they were defeated by the host nation, Qatar.

Their success carried into the 2025 Arab Cup, where they faced Morocco in the final; however, they suffered a painful 3-2 loss after extra time. Jamal Sellami’s team is paired with Argentina, Algeria, and Austria in Group J, with play opening on June 17 against Austria. It’ll be a tall task without Yazan Alnemat, the team’s leading scorer, but Sellami is aiming to fulfill the underdog narrative of Morocco from 2022.

While their current performance hasn’t fully validated the hype yet and they remain ranked 64th globally, it is worth noting that prior to their recent setback against the Swiss, the squad had maintained an impressive nine-match unbeaten streak in regulation play. I’m targeting Suarez as an anytime goalscorer after his standout 36-goal professional campaign in Portugal, where his elite burst and box presence made him a constant threat.

Jordan has allowed at least two goals in each of their last four fixtures, so Colombia should have no issue finding the back of the net. Mike Turay is a sports journalist and editor who closely follows the NBA, NFL, college sports and UFC. He has demonstrated expertise in both NBA and NFL player prop bets for nearly three years. Mike is also highly knowledgeable about the sportsbook offer landscape, frequently trying and reviewing the latest apps and sites.





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