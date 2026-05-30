Colombia's untapped wonder: The Mavecure Mountains

Far from Colombia's tourist hubs, the Mavecure Mountains rise from the Amazon jungle. Once off-limits during conflict, they now draw adventurous visitors to rare wildlife, sacred sites and vast views.

Far from Colombia's tourist hubs, the Mavecure Mountains rise from the Amazon jungle. Once off-limits during conflict, they now draw adventurous visitors to rare wildlife, sacred sites and vast views.

Sunset casts a warm glow over Colombia's remote Mavecure Mountains, where three towering rock formations rise above the Amazon jungle. MAVECURE, Colombia – It's barely sunup in the Amazon rainforest but the sound of howler monkeys, parrots and frogs serve as nature's alarm clock. Along with a couple of friends from the U.S., I'm in eastern Colombia, a stone's throw from Venezuela. All around the landscape is green and pancake-flat to the horizon.

Or so it seems. For as we start hiking, we spot three massive rock formations dramatically jutting up some 2,000 feet from the jungle floor. , or the Mavecure mountains. They consist of three massive buttes of sandstone, shale and quartz that are barren and rounded at the top.

They remind me of Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, but there's nothing sweet about the name.

"Mavecure" refers to the poison-dart blowguns used by the Indigenous groups here for hunting. Our guide, Ignacio Rodriguez, says the site is sacred for the area's Puinave and Curipaco Indians who often climb these ridges to leave offerings to the spirits. As she takes in the view, Marcela Sánchez, an industrial engineer from the Colombian city of Cali, says:"It's divine.

" Getting to the top of the smallest of the three peaks in the 90-degree heat takes a couple of hours and buckets of sweat. The route is rigged with guide ropes and ladders and there are scenic overlooks to stop for water. The climb turns out to be well worth it. To me, Mavecure seems as monumental as Machu Picchu.

It's also a prime example of why Colombia holds so much potential for tourism. Besides the Amazon jungle, Colombia is home to Caribbean beaches and three Andean Mountain ranges. Such biodiversity makes it a bird-watcher's paradise. Macaws, toucans and tanagers are among Colombia's 1,900 avian species, more than any other country.international visitors.

"Tourism is now the main engine of the local economy," says Delio Agapito the mayor of Remanso, a village at the foot of Mavecure. As a result, many people living near Mavecure have gotten out of gold mining, which polluted the jungle rivers with mercury and sediment, to work as tour guides, operate restaurants and hostels, or sell arts and crafts.

Among them is Fabio Pérez, who used to disappear into the jungle for months at a time to mine gold. These days, he runs a hostel and an apiary project and sells honey to tourists.

"Now, I don't abandon my family like I used to," Pérez said as he gave us a tour of the bee hives. "My family is with me. My sons are with me. Tourism has improved our quality of life.

" Yet compared to Colombian hotspots like Cartagena or Medellín, Mavecure gets just a trickle of visitors. One problem is that there are no roads connecting Mavecure to the rest of the country -- only rivers. Flights in and out of the nearest airport are sporadic. With no proper hotels, tourists who make the effort to get here sleep in rustic bunkhouses.

As we work our way up the mountain we seem to be on own. Rodríguez, our guide, warns us not to grab trees branches or bushes for stability or we might get a handful of thorns. Also, he says, beware of snakes. But it's dry season our climb turns out to be reptile-free.

Near the top, we finally meet a few other climbers. Their guide has spotted some edible rainforest ants. Sebastian Rivera, a Colombian anesthesiologist, pops one into his mouth and is surprised by the sensation of citrus. We fall in behind the other tourists and soon reach the summit.

The payoff a panoramic tableau of the jungle and the winding Inírida River punctured by Mavecure's two other peaks that are even taller than the one we've just ascended.

"This is a dream come true," says Catalina Laverde, a Colombian lab technician, who made the climb with five of her girlfriends. As for Rivera -- the guy who ate the ants – he's happy to have these mountains almost to himself.

"I know they're trying to make it more touristy. But for most Colombians it's still a little too out-in-the-forest," he says.

"Here, it's not the five-star resort, but you do get these natural wonders. "





NPR / 🏆 96. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Extended Weather Alerts Issued for Multiple Arizona Regions Including Little Colorado River Valley and Mogollon RimThe National Weather Service has announced a series of alerts for various areas in Arizona, covering the Little Colorado River Valley, White Mountains, Chuska Mountains, and other regions from Thursday through Friday. The warnings, which span both Mountain Standard and Daylight Time zones, highlight potential hazards such as severe storms or flash flooding. Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the weather system moves across the state.

Read more »

Extensive Red Flag Warnings Issued for Northern and Eastern Arizona Amid Critical Fire Weather ConditionsMultiple red flag warnings and a fire weather watch are in effect across northern and eastern Arizona due to a dangerous combination of strong winds, low humidity, and extremely dry fuels. The alerts, spanning from Thursday through Friday and covering regions including the Little Colorado River Valley, White Mountains, Mogollon Rim, Chuska Mountains, and Northeast Plateaus, highlight an acute risk of rapid wildfire spread. Authorities urge extreme caution, avoidance of open flames, and preparedness for potential evacuations as firefighting conditions become increasingly hazardous.

Read more »

In Colombia's election, undecided voters weigh leftist vs. right-wing firebrandColombians head to the polls Sunday as candidates clash over how to tackle crime, armed groups, and social reform—from dialogue to an iron-fisted crackdown.

Read more »

Trump playbook tested by hard-right outsider in Colombia presidential raceA hard-right outsider surges past the establishment, reshaping the race and testing Trump's regional strategy.

Read more »