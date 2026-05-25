Colombia's presidential elections concluded with a three-way contest and a likely June runoff.

Three presidential candidates competed in the final vote of Sunday's Colombian presidential elections on June 19th, with de la Espriella calling for an increase in security spending, 30,000 new police and military personnel, and the construction of 'mega-prisons.' The election concluded with Paloma Valencia, as a candidate aligned with the center-right, calling for the restoration of security and security spending, and for energy projects, state bureaucracy modernization, pension reform, and the integration of Colombia into the 'Shield of the Americas' in the event of her victory.

Colombia's presidential election concluded with three candidates competing in Sunday's runoff on June 19th, including far-left senator Iván Cepeda, right-wing lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella, and conservative Paloma Valencia.

Abelardo de la Espriella, a far-right candidate, reinforced his main campaign promises of tackling insecurity and fighting organized crime. He also aimed to 'defeat communism' and was critical of President Gustavo Petro's 'heir' and leftist senator, Cepeda. Paloma Valencia, a conservative candidate, aimed to dismantle the 'Total Peace' plan and promised to restore security by working alongside the nation's armed forces and police.

Conservative Alfonso Valencia called for an increase in spending for security and added 30,000 new police and military officers to combat crime. Colombian voters will decide who will succeed President Gustavo Petro, the nation's first leftist president, once his term ends in August





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Colombia's Presidential Election Presidential Candidates Sunday Election Runoff Cakewalk Contest Conservative Center-Left Far-Left Security Spending Mega-Prisons Total Peace Plan

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