Colombia's Presidential Campaign Divided Over Use of National Football Jersey

A political controversy has erupted in Colombia as conservative presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella's use of the national football team's yellow jersey draws criticism from his progressive rival, Gustavo Petro's ally, sparking a debate over patriotism and opportunism ahead of the World Cup.

The presidential campaign in Colombia has seen a heated dispute over the national football team's yellow jersey, as it becomes a potent political symbol. Progressive candidate Cepeda , aligned with President Gustavo Petro , criticized his conservative opponent, Abelardo de la Espriella, for wearing the Colombia national team shirt during his electoral events.

The controversy reached a peak after the first-round vote, where De la Espriella and his family appeared in the iconic yellow jersey following his strong showing of 43.74% of the preliminary vote count, compared to Cepeda's 40.90%. De la Espriella, a vocal admirer of former U.S. President Donald Trump and El Salvador's Nayib Bukele, did not directly address the accusation.

Cepeda framed the act as an opportunistic theft of a national symbol, stating, "Now he steals the jersey of the Colombian national team. Since when does the Colombian national team belong to Mr. De la Espriella? It belongs to all of us.

" He further warned of potential legal ramifications for using the shirt for partisan purposes, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, just days away. The sporting event fuels a fervent patriotic sentiment across the nation, making the jersey's political appropriation a sensitive topic. The symbolism of the yellow jersey has been evolving in Colombian society.

Political communication consultant Carlos Arias Orjuela explained to The Associated Press that the national team's shirt has partially supplanted the flag as the primary emblem of patriotism, representing "pride, dignity, and patriotism" that a candidate can wrap themselves in. This analysis underscores a trend where sports apparel becomes a vehicle for political identity.

Arias noted that this phenomenon is not exclusive to one political wing, pointing out that videos exist showing President Gustavo Petro himself wearing the jersey during past campaigns. This historical detail complicates the narrative of a one-sided appropriation. The controversy mirrors similar incidents internationally, notably in Brazil in 2020 when the national team's jersey became associated with then-President Jair Bolsonaro, dividing public opinion. In Colombia, the issue is amplified as the country prepares for the World Cup.

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) intervened, clarifying in a statement that it is not the distributor of the jersey and therefore holds no legal authority to restrict its use by the public. However, the FCF expressed regret that the shirt, a symbol of sport and teamwork, was being misunderstood and dragged into controversies unrelated to athletic glory.

Despite the political debate, Arias does not foresee a mass boycott of the jersey during the World Cup, even if it becomes permanently linked in the collective imagination to the conservative candidate. The debate highlights the powerful intersection of nationalism, sports, and electoral politics in Colombia as the nation heads toward a runoff election





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