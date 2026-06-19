Colombia Faces Pivotal Runoff Between Conservative Outsider and Far-Left Senator

Colombia's presidential runoff election pits conservative Abelardo de la Espriella against far-left Ivan Cepeda in a high-stakes contest defining the country's future on security, economic policy, and international alignment.

Colombians are just hours away from electing their next president in a crucial runoff election scheduled for Sunday, June 23. The contest pits conservative outsider Abelardo de la Espriella against far-left Senator Iván Cepeda , representing a stark ideological divide for the nation's future.

Over 41.4 million Colombian voters are eligible to choose a successor to outgoing President Gustavo Petro, whose single term ends on August 7. The first round, held on May 31, featured 13 candidates, with de la Espriella leading with nearly 44 percent of the vote, just ahead of Cepeda's 41 percent. De la Espriella, a 47-year-old lawyer and businessman, runs on the conservative "Defenders of the Homeland" platform with vice-presidential candidate José Manuel Restrepo.

His campaign emphasizes a fierce crackdown on violent crime and narco-terrorism, proposing to regain control of national territory within 90 days, impose harsher penalties, and build ten maximum-security prisons modeled on El Salvador's CECOT. He also advocates for shrinking the state and reducing public spending, following the economic model of Argentine President Javier Milei.

De la Espriella announced plans to sign 90 executive decrees immediately upon taking office to fast-track reforms in security, economy, health, and education while his team prepares longer-term legislative changes. He has received high-profile international endorsements, most notably from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who called him a "Smart, Strong, and Tough Leader" and stressed that a de la Espriella victory is vital for Colombia's relationship with the United States, promising "total support and strength.

" Argentine President Javier Milei also endorsed de la Espriella, sharing a conversation where he urged him to "defeat that leftist son of a b*tch," and framed the election as "Colombia's time" for more economic freedom, security, trade, and zero tolerance for organized crime. Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa expressed similar support for a path of economic freedom and security.

On the left, Cepeda, a close ally of President Petro and member of the ruling Historic Pact coalition, aims to become Colombia's second leftist president after Petro's 2022 victory. Petro is constitutionally prevented from seeking re-election. Cepeda's platform, called "The Three Revolutions to Make Colombia a Global Power of Life," focuses on fighting corruption, "territorial democratization," and expanding Petro's "total peace" plan by negotiating with criminal groups.

He opposes fracking and resource expansion, calls for eliminating the National Electoral Council to "democratize" institutions, and wants to legalize the cannabis trade. While he recently dropped a proposal for a Constituent Assembly to rewrite the constitution, analysts note he maintains an ambiguous stance on the issue. Political observers describe the race as a choice between de la Espriella's "law and order" approach and Cepeda's "full-blown communist" policies, highlighting the profound polarization shaping Colombia's democratic decision





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Colombia Election Abelardo De La Espriella Iván Cepeda Gustavo Petro Runoff Election Colombian Politics Conservative Candidate Leftist Candidate Security Policies U.S. Endorsement

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