Three Colombian Army soldiers died and eight were injured in a drone attack on military installations in Santa Rosa, Bolivar, prompting a nationwide investigation. This security crisis underscores the ongoing threat in southern Colombia.

Three Colombian Army soldiers were killed and eight others sustained serious injuries during a coordinated attack on military installations in Santa Rosa, a municipality located in the southern Bolivar region. The assault, which utilized drones modified to carry explosive devices, was confirmed by the army's First Division on Saturday, marking a significant escalation in violence within the region. Colombian President Espriella has called for urgent security measures as authorities launch a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Military Drone Attack Targets Santa Rosa Canton

The primary target of this violent operation was a military canton located in Santa Rosa. According to an official statement released by the Colombian Army, the assailants employed unmanned aerial vehicles specifically modified to transport explosive ordnance. The attack successfully breached the security perimeter of the installation, resulting in immediate casualties among the personnel stationed there. The First Division of the Colombian Army publicly reported these findings, confirming the use of such weaponry in an attempt to degrade military capability in the area.

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Security protocols were activated immediately following the detonation of the explosive-laden drones. Military personnel quickly began assessing the physical damage to the infrastructure and establishing the full extent of the human casualties. The rapid response by internal security teams was crucial in containing the immediate threat, although the structural integrity of the canton may require extensive repairs. The army's statement emphasized that the use of improvised explosive devices on unmanned aircraft represents a new and dangerous tactical approach by hostile forces.

President Espriella and Security Council Response

In response to this breach of national security, Colombian President Espriella attended a critical security council meeting in Santa Marta on September 25, 2026. The gathering of top military and government officials was convened to address the immediate fallout of the Santa Rosa attack and to coordinate a broader strategy for protecting military installations across the country. President Espriella's presence in Santa Marta highlighted the gravity with which the national government views the threat posed by drone technology in asymmetric warfare.

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The Colombian military has stated that it is conducting a thorough forensic analysis to identify the specific groups or individuals responsible for planning and executing the attack. Authorities are working to determine the origin of the drones and the source of the explosives used. The First Division has assured the public that all available resources are being deployed to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the near future. The military remains on high alert as it seeks to dismantle the networks facilitating these attacks.

Public Cooperation and Anti-Terrorism Hotline

Authorities are urging the public to provide timely information that could help anticipate and prevent further violence against civilians and members of the security forces. The Colombian Army has specifically requested that citizens report any suspicious activities or knowledge of unauthorized drone operations in their vicinity. To facilitate this, authorities have encouraged citizens to use Colombia's official anti-terrorism hotline to submit relevant information anonymously and securely.

Public cooperation is viewed as a vital component of the counter-terrorism strategy. By leveraging community intelligence, the military aims to identify logistical hubs and communication networks used by those planning such attacks. The army stressed that any information provided by the public is critical for disrupting the supply chains of weapons and technology used in these assaults. Citizens are reminded that their vigilance and willingness to report suspicious behavior can directly contribute to national safety and the protection of military personnel.

Ongoing Security Challenges in Southern Bolivar

The attack in Santa Rosa underscores the persistent security challenges facing the southern Bolivar region. This area has historically been a focal point for various armed groups and illicit activities. The use of advanced technology such as explosive drones indicates an evolution in the tactics employed by these groups. The Colombian government remains committed to stabilizing the region through a combination of military presence and community engagement.

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As the investigation continues, the military will likely increase patrols and security checkpoints in and around Santa Rosa and neighboring municipalities. The long-term goal is to restore full operational capability to the affected canton and to ensure that military personnel can carry out their duties without fear of such attacks. The nation watches closely as authorities work to bring those responsible to justice and to prevent further loss of life in the region.