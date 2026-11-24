The new Democratic majority, including Scott Colom, was built partly on anger of cattle country and on high meat prices. What policy changes does that majority owe, and to whom?

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You can In February, a TV interviewer asked Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith what Republicans were doing about the price of beef.

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“You know,” she replied, “you have so many proteins to choose from. ”Beef was everywhere this election.

In addition to wrong-footing Hyde-Smith in Mississippi, it helped elect a Methodist minister in Kansas and supplied the right’s favorite insult in Texas For those of us who care about human rights and about the lives and safety of animals, the results are worth celebrating, but they also pose a dilemma. The new Democratic majority was built partly on the anger of cattle country and on high meat prices.

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What policy changes does that majority owe, and to whom?as the state’s first Latina governor repudiated years of xenophobic policy. The burger stop was good politics. It was also a reminder that, in 2026, eating plants still works as an accusation. , a United Methodist minister, will become the first Democrat the state has elected to the Senate since 1932, despite wave after wave of.

He won because he was an outstanding candidate, and because the Trump Administration’s tariffs and its war of choice in Iran sentin an attempt to bring grocery prices down. This economically quixotic move did almost nothing for shoppers, while ranchers watched their cattle. This is an industry desperately in need of rigorous regulation and oversight.

Yet the last thing Democrats want is to alienate a voting bloc that has perhaps finally recognized that the Republican Party does not truly represent its interests. Meanwhile, millions of vegans voted Democratic even as their dietary choices became an epithet and a punchline. Veganism became something from which candidates fled, and the political discourse treated opposition to animal cruelty as a character flaw. For the plant-based community , political allegiance seems fraught.

The way through starts with noticing that ranchers and animal advocates share an adversary. Four meatpacking companies, JBS, Cargill, Tyson and National Beef,of the U.S. beef industry. That concentration squeezes ranchers on the price of their cattle, squeezes families at the meat counter, and leaves the treatment of animals and the pollution of the industry’s largest operations in the hands of a few firms that answer to almost no one.

Even President Trump has called for an investigation of the packers. A Democratic majority could start there: vigorous antitrust enforcement against the packers, real enforcement of environmental law against the largest feeding operations and serious public investment to help ranchers who want to diversify or transition out of cattle.

All of that moves us toward a food system that treats farmers, animals and the land as more than inputs, and away from the slow-motion catastrophe brought on by our national agriculture and energy policies. Regardless of political affiliation, the vast majority of Americans want their leaders to refrain from self-dealing and crony capitalism, end wars of choice and leave their children a world with clean water, clean air and a climate that does not present an existential threat.

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They also want animals not to be brutalized and slaughtered as if nonhuman lives had no meaning other than as a protein source for humans. There’s clearly common ground here. The trick is to focus on it. Democrats must realize that political strength lies in listening, not pandering, and in treating voters with respect, even when that means embracing positions that feel uncomfortable.

In short, the party must become one of principle rather than politics.that “People say that Democrats don’t stand for anything. That’s not true; we stand for anything. ” It was funny because it was true. This election gives Democrats a chance to prove otherwise.

They have so many proteins to choose from, but they should pick a principle. We use our own and third-party cookies and similar technologies to enhance and personalize your experience, analyze use of our website, and conduct marketing.

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