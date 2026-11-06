Colman Domingo Reveals Distant High School History With Will Smith

Actor Colman Domingo shares insights into his past relationship with Will Smith during their high school years in Philadelphia, detailing their separate social circles and recent reunion.

Actor Colman Domingo has shed new light on his complicated high school history with actor and rapper Will Smith, revealing that the two were not friends during their youth in Philadelphia. The Oscar winner described Smith as the most popular kid in high school while characterizing himself as an outcast who was constantly trying to avoid getting beaten up. These starkly different social standings meant the two did not cross paths during their formative years, despite attending the same city.

Divergent High School Social Worlds

Domingo explained that he and Smith simply occupied different social orbits. He noted that while Smith was enjoying the status of a rising rap star and part of the cool crowd, Domingo was focused on schoolwork and avoiding trouble. The future multi-platinum rapper attended venues like The Wynne Ballroom, which were exclusive gathering spots for the popular students of that era. Domingo stated that he heard about these shows but chose not to attend because he felt he did not belong to that social group.

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The actor recalled that he was too busy focusing on his academics to worry about the social events that dominated the lives of his peers. This separation was not necessarily malicious but rather a result of their differing interests and social statuses at the time. Domingo emphasized that their interactions were minimal to non-existent during these school years, setting the stage for a much later and surprising encounter.

The Surprise Encounter at El Torito

The first time the two actors actually interacted after high school was a surprising event that took place at a restaurant in Philadelphia. Domingo was working as a waiter at an El Torito restaurant when Smith arrived for a meal. By this time, Smith had already moved to Los Angeles and achieved significant fame as a musician and actor. He entered the establishment with a large table full of friends, clearly enjoying his newfound celebrity status.

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Domingo took the order for Smith and his group. At some point during the service, Smith recognized the waiter and realized it was his former high school classmate. The encounter was brief but marked. Domingo recalled that Smith and he hugged, and that was the entirety of their interaction. There was no prolonged conversation or immediate friendship forged on the spot, but the moment established a connection that had been missing for many years.

Lack of Industry Crossovers

Despite both achieving massive success in the entertainment industry, Domingo noted that the two have rarely crossed paths in Hollywood. He described it as the weirdest thing that they have not run into each other professionally during their parallel careers. Both men have become major figures in film and television, yet their professional orbits have surprisingly not intersected in a meaningful way. Domingo expressed hope that they will see each other again someday, anticipating a warm reunion based on their shared history from Philadelphia.

This revelation adds a humanizing layer to the stories of two Hollywood giants who grew up just miles apart but lived entirely different lives. It highlights how social dynamics in high school can persist long into adulthood, keeping people apart even when they are destined for similar levels of fame. The story of their distant past and brief reunion serves as a reminder of the different paths people can take, even when they start from the same place.