Colman Domingo Recalls Chadwick Boseman Praising Him at a Hollywood Party

Colman Domingo, a renowned actor, shared fond memories of his late co-star, Chadwick Boseman, including how Boseman publicly praised him at a Hollywood party during Black Panther’s box office run.

Domingo, who is widely regarded as one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, revealed how Boseman publicly praised him at a Hollywood party during Black Panther ’s box office run.

Boseman passed away in 2020 at the age of 43. We did a couple of play readings together, so we knew each other, but not super well. I approached Boseman at the Hollywood party and greeted him. He looked at me like this and said, ‘Y’all need to know this guy right here.

This guy is the truth. ’ He said, ‘No, I’m telling you, know Colman Domingo’s name. I know this man. Keep your eye on him.

’ Some time later, we ended up starring together in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He had huge hands and would point his finger at me and say, ‘I can’t wait to dance with you. Oh, we’re gonna dance. We’re gonna dance.

’ Of my contemporaries who really come from my experience, whether it’s growing up in the inner city or just being an African American man, there’s not a lot of men who hold that space in this rare air. When I go through this part, what should I look out for? How should I advocate for myself? Or, for others? Chadwick had been one of them





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Colman Domingo Chadwick Boseman Hollywood Party Black Panther Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom Inner City African American Man Advocate For Himself Advocate For Others

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