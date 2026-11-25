The Borough of Collingswood faces financial and legal complexities as it prepares to assume control of the Scottish Rite Theater from the Collingswood Foundation for the Arts in January 2027.

The Borough of Collingswood is bracing for a critical operational transition as it prepares to assume full management of the historic Scottish Rite Theater on January 4, 2027. This date marks the official termination of the management agreement with the Collingswood Foundation for the Arts, a nonprofit that has operated the 1,050-seat venue on White Horse Pike for decades. The abrupt end to this arrangement has left local officials and residents grappling with immediate logistical hurdles and significant financial liabilities associated with the community landmark.

A major obstacle to a smooth handover is the substantial debt burden the municipality must address. Borough Commissioner Amy Henderson Riley has firmly stated that the Collingswood Foundation for the Arts must pay approximately $250,000 in debts owed to vendors before any transfer of responsibility can occur. Riley has expressed strong opposition to the borough absorbing this cost, describing the potential use of taxpayer funds for such a bailout as an atrocious waste of money during a time when municipal resources are already stretched thin.

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The roots of this crisis trace back to years of financial strain on the theater, exacerbated by declining ticket sales following the pandemic. Jim Maley, a longtime commissioner and trustee for the foundation, cited the organization's lack of financial viability as the primary reason for terminating the contract. Maley noted that the foundation could no longer sustain its operations or repay the borough for annual funding provided under a management agreement formed in 2007, which originally gave the borough priority for events.

Legal complexities have further complicated the path forward, particularly regarding oversight and potential conflicts of interest. Special counsel Eric Riso issued a memo on November 1 clarifying that the foundation operates independently from the borough despite shared board members. Riso determined that the borough is not legally required to publish the nonprofit's internal agendas or minutes. However, his assessment left unresolved questions about whether Maley should have recused himself from votes involving public funding for the organization he helps govern.

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Tensions at the borough level have prompted a halt in payments between the municipality and the foundation. Riley has spent months pressing for detailed records of the millions of dollars in taxpayer funds invested in renovations, repairs, and utilities since 2003. Her push for transparency and accountability led to the suspension of funding, which the foundation cited in its termination letter to Mayor Daniela Solano-Ward. The borough is now scrambling to identify a replacement operator who can manage the venue without imposing further strain on the municipal budget.

Looking toward the future, officials are exploring a shared services agreement with Camden County as a potential solution. County Commissioner Louis Cappelli indicated that while the county is interested in creating a new nonprofit to manage the theater under the borough's existing lease, no final decision has been made. Such a partnership would aim to shift financial responsibility away from Collingswood residents entirely, preserving the theater as a public asset without the heavy fiscal burden on the borough.

Community sentiment remains deeply divided between frustration over past mismanagement and urgency regarding the venue's preservation. Resident and attorney Laura Link urged the community to move past anger and focus on strategic planning for the post-2027 landscape. She emphasized the irreplaceable value of the theater as a space for children's dance concerts, school district events, and community gatherings, warning against allowing it to fall into private hands that might prioritize profit over public engagement.

The borough holds a lease for the property that extends through the year 2092, ensuring its long-term availability if a management solution can be reached. However, the immediate future remains uncertain as the January deadline approaches. Borough officials have held private sessions to discuss the theater's fate, acknowledging that votes cannot occur during executive meetings. The situation is viewed as a precipice, with many fearing a bleak outlook if a viable management plan is not secured in the coming months.

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As the deadline nears, the borough must navigate these remaining months while managing public skepticism and ensuring the preservation of this historic asset. The outcome will likely determine whether the Scottish Rite continues to serve as a vibrant community hub or faces closure. Stakeholders are calling for decisive action to secure a future that balances fiscal responsibility with the cultural needs of the Collingswood population.