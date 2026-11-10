Collin Klein Sends Clear Message as K-State's Defensive Struggles Continue

K-State's defense has struggled recently, and Collin Klein sent a clear message that things need to change.

Kansas State Wildcats head coach Collin Klein walks out after an Oklahoma State Cowboys play during the game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Nov. 7, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect K-State's defensive struggles have become one of the most frustrating storylines of Collin Klein's first season as the head coach, and Monday's press conference made it clear that the coach is searching for answers. Following Saturday's 66-28 loss to Oklahoma State, Klein acknowledged that the defensive problems have become repetitive, with breakdowns occurring at every level of the unit.

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For a program that has builts its identity around physicallity, discipline and winning the line of scrimmage, the continued struggles have been very concerning.

"It is frustrating because some of them are repeat instances," Klein told reporters. "As you look at a couple of those runs, and it's a different problem every time. " The fact that it is something different every play has been the biggest issue. The Wildcats haven't struggled in one particular area.

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Instead, missed assignments, poor tackling, and an inability to consistently stop the run have contributed to an alarming defensive decline. Klein pointed specifically to the inability to finish plays before relatively modest gains turn into explosive runs.

"We're not getting it done at the first leve, second level, or finishing at the third level how it needs to be done, " Klein said. Defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson has faced a difficult challenge as the Wildcats continue searching for consistency. The defensive struggles have raised questions about whether K-State needs to make more significant schematic adjustments rather than continuing to rely on the same approach.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. When asked on Monday about how Peterson has handled the adversity, Klein expressed confidence in his defensive coordinator's commitment "He's a tough competitor," Klein said.

"He's given our team, our program, and our players everything he's got because everyone's doing everything that they possibly can to get us over this hump. " While Klein defended Peterson's effort, the results suggest that significant improvement is necessary. At some point, the responsiblity falls on both the coaching staff to put players in better positions and players to execute their assignments.

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Perhaps the most revealing part of Monday's press conference was Klein's acknowledgment that K-State hasn't been fundamentally sound enough. The Wildcats have lost three consecutive games and five of their last six, leaving little room for additional setbacks. Klein said in his press conference that the Wildcats have won only four of their last 20 games when giving up at least 200 yards.

They are 0-4 this year, that statistic shows how imperative that the Wildcats figure things out on defense. For Peterson and the defensive staff, the challenge is no longer simply identifying the problems. Those issues have been apparent for weeks. Now, the mistakes must get fixed, or big changes are coming.

Mark has over a decade of experience as a reporter, with his content being on numerous websites including, ESPN, Newsweek and Cleveland.com among many others. His career started at K-State as the sports editor for the K-State Collegian. He also coaches high school basketball at Blue Valley West in Overland Park. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content.

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