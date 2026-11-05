Collin County was a GOP stronghold and Tuesday’s results surprised many

A longtime Republican stronghold saw Democrats make major gains in the 2026 election, even as some GOP incumbents held their seats.

For a county that has long been central to Republican politics in North Texas, the 2026 midterm election marked a new chapter. Collin County voted for President Donald Trump in both 2020 and 2024.

But the 2026 midterm election brought a different political picture. Long considered a Republican stronghold in North Texas, Collin County is showing signs of changing voting patterns. NBC 5’s Katy Blakey examines the election results and the shifting political dynamics in the county. Collin County, long considered a Republican stronghold in North Texas, delivered several significant victories for Democrats in Tuesday's election, signaling a changing political landscape in the rapidly growing county.

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In a community that helped launch Ken Paxton's political career, voters backed Democrat James Talarico over Paxton, giving Talarico 55% of the county's vote. The Democratic victories extended down the ballot, with candidates flipping seats that had been held by Republicans. In Texas House District 89, Democrat Angie Carroway, a social studies teacher motivated to run by cuts to public education, defeated the Republican incumbent. Plano voters reject Dallas Stars arena funding.

What happens next? Republican U.S. Reps. Pat Fallon and Keith Self won reelection, although Self's race was significantly closer. Republican state Reps.

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Matt Shaheen and Jeff Leach also retained their seats. Leach narrowly defeated his challenger, Wheatley, by a margin of just 200 votes. At the county level, former Plano City Council member Julie Holmer won a seat on the Collin County Commissioners Court, becoming the first Democrat elected to the court in decades. Holmer will take office as Collin County faces significant challenges tied to its rapid growth.

Voters rejected several countywide propositions intended to address infrastructure needs, including road construction and expansions of the county jail and courthouse.

"Obviously the county is growing very quickly and we need to make sure that we’re prepared for that growth," Holmer said. The results highlight changing voter preferences in Collin County, where Democrats are making inroads even as Republicans continue to hold several prominent offices. For a county that has long been central to Republican politics in North Texas, the 2026 election marked a new chapter. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW.

AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.