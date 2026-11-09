Collider's 2020 Film Rankings Confirm Wolfwalkers as Top Choice Amidst Pandemic Viewing Trends

Collider ranks top 2020 films including Wolfwalkers and Minari. Discover which movies defined the pandemic era with vivid moments and enduring emotional resonance for audiences.

Collider has released a definitive ranking of the most impactful films from 2020, placing the animated feature Wolfwalkers at the number one spot. This selection underscores how specific cinematic details provided a vital emotional anchor for audiences isolated by pandemic lockdowns. The ranking prioritizes movies that delivered lingering visual and narrative resonance during a period of intense confinement.

The publication emphasizes that cinema became a crucial tool for displaced communities who lost track of time while scrolling through phones or reheating tea. Films like Wolfwalkers offered vivid moments that brought a sense of life back into isolated homes long after the credits rolled. The number one pick is defined simply as the movie worth watching again tonight, even if the ending is already known by memory.

Also read 49ers’ 5 keys to beating Raiders in revised ‘Battle of Bay’

Wolfwalkers follows Robyn, voiced by Honor Kneafsey, who arrives in a walled town commanded by the Lord Protector, played by Simon McBurney. Robyn arrives with the intent to hunt wolves alongside her father, Sean Bean, in a setting defined by rigid geometry and harsh authority. The story captures the imagination of viewers across all age groups through its vivid animated narrative style.

Robyn's worldview shifts when she encounters Mebh, voiced by Eva Whittaker, a wild girl who transforms into a wolf during sleep. Mebh maintains a fierce loyalty to her mother, Moll MacTíre, played by Maria Doyle Kennedy, who is trapped in wolf form. The film distinguishes itself through the stark visual contrast between the town's straight streets and the fluid movement of the surrounding forest.

Advertisement

The narrative gains tangible stakes as Robyn must hide Mebh and question her father's instructions regarding the hunt. A memorable moment occurs when a child sees a frightened mother held captive in a cage, highlighting the moral complexity of the town's leadership. Robyn's choices become harder as she realizes the hunt threatens the very people she wants to protect.

The ranking places the psychological drama I'm Thinking of Ending Things at the second position. The film traps viewers in a confusing car ride where Jessie Buckley's character rehearses a potential breakup while Jesse Plemons drives through heavy snow. The narrative refuses to provide clear answers about the protagonist's identity or the nature of her relationship with Jake.

Visits to Jake's family farm introduce further disorientation, as Toni Collette and David Thewlis appear to age and change between visits. The narrative structure deliberately obscures timelines, linking a high school janitor, played by Guy Boyd, to an older version of Jake through a student production of Oklahoma! Viewers often find themselves wanting to rewind to catch subtle cues missed during the initial viewing.

Minari occupies the third position on the list, chronicling the struggles of Jacob, played by Steven Yeun, and Monica, played by Han Ye-ri. They attempt to establish a Korean vegetable farm in Arkansas, living in a mobile house on dry land with hard soil and bad tasting water. The setting reflects the harsh reality of their agricultural aspirations.

The family dynamic is complicated by the arrival of Soon-ja, played by Youn Yuh-jung, and the health condition of their grandson David, played by Alan Kim. David initially rejects Soon-ja because she swears and plays cards instead of baking, a conflict that resolves through shared activities like the card game Go-Stop. Small details, such as planting minari by the creek, stand out in the narrative.

Advertisement

Emotional authenticity peaks when Soon-ja accidentally starts a fire that destroys Jacob's crop storage after suffering a stroke. This moment is devoid of neat apologies but rich in realistic family tension. The film earns its place on the list by portraying the family as simultaneously tired, proud, frightened, and loving, with every subtle change in David's expression feeling deeply believable.

Collider contextualizes these selections within the broader landscape of Academy Award Best Picture contenders. The publication encourages readers to engage with a ballot that asks which Oscar winner aligns with their personal cinematic preferences. Five winners are presented to help audiences identify which style of filmmaking resonates most with their mental processing.

The evaluation criteria focus on the lasting power of specific narrative beats rather than broad statistical data. The ranking highlights the importance of detail and character interaction in creating memorable cinema. By focusing on the emotional afterlife of a movie, the list measures success by the vividness of moments like running through woods or playing cards with a grandmother.

The article suggests that the best films provide an anchor during repetitive or isolated times, offering escape and connection through memorable scenes. This approach validates the emotional utility of cinema, positioning movies not just as entertainment but as essential tools for navigating psychological challenges. The perspective frames the 2020 film year as a period of significant cultural and emotional significance preserved through enduring titles.