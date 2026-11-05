Collider Ranks All Alien Franchise Films: Requiem and Resurrection at Bottom

Collider has officially ranked every Alien movie, placing Aliens vs Predator Requiem at number 9 and Alien Resurrection at number 8. Read the full breakdown of the franchise hierarchy.

A comprehensive new ranking by Collider has settled decades of debate regarding the hierarchy of the Alien franchise, officially ordering every film featuring the xenomorph. The analysis distinguishes between the universally acclaimed first two installments and the subsequent entries that have faced varying degrees of critical and fan appreciation. This definitive list resolves the long-standing argument over which film is superior by evaluating intent against execution across the entire series.

Ranking Criteria and Methodology

The evaluation process utilized by Collider focuses on the divergence between cinematic ambition and technical delivery. The publication notes that while the tone varies significantly across the eight additional films featuring the creature, the primary determinant for quality is how well the movie fulfills its creative goals. Films that attempted ambitious expansions often suffered from poor execution, while those that stayed safely within established boundaries were judged on their technical proficiency and narrative coherence.

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This methodology allows for a clear distinction between artistic failures and effective genre entries. The ranking process acknowledges that individual fan preference plays a role, but it prioritizes objective measures of filmmaking quality, lighting, editing, and character development to establish a clear order of merit within the sci-fi horror canon.

Aliens vs Predator Requiem Ranked Ninth

Aliens vs Predator Requiem sits at the bottom of the list at number nine, described as a film that even the most dedicated fans of either franchise struggle to defend. The movie fails in almost every respect, serving as a bad Alien movie, a bad Predator movie, and a bad film overall. The directors, Greg and Colin Strause, are credited for their background in visual effects, yet even their best efforts were hindered by notoriously poor lighting and editing that render many scenes near incomprehensible.

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Set in a small town in Colorado, the plot follows a Predalien hybrid monster that crash-lands after the events of Alien vs Predator. The film replaces the space truckers, scientists, and Colonial Marines of previous entries with stock slasher characters, resulting in a hollowed-out experience. While the creature effects by Amalgamated Dynamics are technically impressive, they are largely hidden in darkness. The abject failure of this entry led both franchises to split apart to rediscover their individual identities.

Alien Resurrection Positioned at Number Eight

Alien: Resurrection takes the eighth spot, characterized not as a good movie but as a weird one that possesses a strange charm. Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet created a bizarre and sexualized atmosphere that clashes with the Whedon-esque banter provided by the cast. Sigourney Weaver returns as a clone of Ripley containing a xenomorph embryo, exploring strange territory that diverges significantly from her original character arc.

The narrative sees Ripley teaming up with a motley crew of space pirates, a clear progenitor for Joss Whedon's later work on Firefly. The practical effects by Amalgamated Dynamics remain impressive, and the visuals are striking despite the discordant tone. This film marked the final nail in the space coffin for the franchise's original continuity, yet it retains a unique appeal for viewers seeking an odd blockbuster experience.

Alien vs Predator Completes the Bottom Three

Alien vs Predator occupies the seventh position, acknowledged as a movie made purely for financial reasons and fan service. Director Paul W.S. Anderson created a slick genre film that does not attempt to elevate the genre, instead operating as a B movie that occasionally succeeds on a brainless blockbuster level. The film follows interchangeable experts and mercenaries who venture into an underground pyramid in Antarctica used for ceremonial hunts.

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The plot becomes tangled with logical holes, and the PG-13 rating limits the carnage expected from the meeting of two sci-fi monster titans. While the movie shares more in common with Anderson's Resident Evil films than his more visceral Event Horizon, it remains a viable fan-service cash grab that could have been improved with better character writing and more satisfying monster interactions.