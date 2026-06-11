Collider partners with The Folio Society to reveal a first look at the ultimate 30th anniversary illustrated edition of A Game of Thrones

Collider is thrilled to partner with The Folio Society to reveal a first look at the ultimate 30th anniversary illustrated edition of A Game of Thrones, with just 1,000 copies set to be released this July. The limited edition will be available from July 14, 2026, at 4 PM UK time, priced at £1,500 / $2,200. The 872-page single-volume edition includes the full text of the fantasy epic first released in 1996, all of Jonathan Burton’s original artwork, and an introduction from Joe Abercrombie. Each copy will also be personally signed by Martin on a limitation label blocked in real gold.

Winter is coming, once again. And this time, you're going to want to be a part of it, because this is the most glorious depiction of Westeros you're ever going to see.

Three decades on from our introduction to George R. R. Martin’s A Game of Thrones, we are still endlessly debating the honor and the integrity of the Starks, the depravity and the deceit of the Lannisters, and the tormented lives of the Targaryens. But now, as the first book in A Song of Ice and Fire approaches a major milestone, it’s getting the kind of collector’s edition that Samwell Tarly would give his life to protect at the Citadel in Oldtown.

Collider is thrilled to partner with The Folio Society to reveal a first look at the ultimate 30th anniversary illustrated edition of A Game of Thrones, with just 1,000 copies set to be released this July. The limited edition will be available from July 14, 2026, at 4 PM UK time, priced at £1,500 / $2,200.

The 872-page single-volume edition includes the full text of the fantasy epic first released in 1996, all of Jonathan Burton’s original artwork, and an introduction from Joe Abercrombie. Each copy will also be personally signed by Martin on a limitation label blocked in real gold





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Collider The Folio Society A Game Of Thrones 30Th Anniversary Illustrated Edition Collector’S Edition George R. R. Martin Jonathan Burton Joe Abercrombie Real Gold Limitation Label

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