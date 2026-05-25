Exclusive first look at The Backrooms movie trailer, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor along with Upheaval lead Renate Reinsve. The film adapts the 4chan creepypasta and its YouTube series into a horror movie featuring Ejiofor, Reinsve, and newcomers Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, Lukita Maxwell, and Avan Jogia.

It's almost time to no clip out of reality on the big screen. The Backrooms , Kane Parsons' directorial debut, is now coming to theaters. The movie is based on a viral 4chan creepypasta and its adapted series on YouTube by A24.

Led by Renate Reinsve and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the film follows a therapist who takes her missing patient into the unknown, otherworldly liminal space known as The Backrooms. The movie starts with a mysterious door appearing in a furniture showroom basement, leading directly into the maze of yellow-tinged walls and buzzing fluorescent lights. Ejiofor plays the store owner who plunges into the realm for 'research' and witnesses the horrors lurking within.

Ejiofor is known for his roles in films like 12 Years a Slave, The Martian, Doctor Strange, and The Life of Chuck. For horror fans, the movie also stars Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, Lukita Maxwell, and Avan Jogia





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Horror Movie Movie Trailer Chiwetel Ejiofor Renate Reinsve Backrooms 4Chan Creepypasta Youtube Series

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