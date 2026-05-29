Collider Exclusive Preview: Summer 2026 Movies to Watch

Collider's annual preview highlights upcoming summer blockbusters, from horror to action to romance, with exclusive images and details for films like 'The Backrooms,' 'Tuner,' 'Pressure,' 'Scary Movie,' 'Seven Snipers,' and 'Office Romance.'

It is an exciting time for movie fans. After a spring filled with phenomenal releases across a wide variety of genres from all over the world, Collider is welcoming the summer blockbuster season with its annual Collider Exclusive Preview event.

This event provides exclusive images, clips, trailers, posters, and more to generate excitement for upcoming film releases. From late-May releases like the soon-to-be horror cult classic 'The Backrooms' to late-August blockbusters such as the now-famous 'Coyote vs. Acme,' the summer of 2026 is set to continue expanding this year's exceptional filmography. Every movie fan has something to look forward to, regardless of their usual preferences. The summer kicks off on May 29 with several notable releases.

First, 'The Backrooms,' directed by Kane Parsons, who was only 16 when he released the first YouTube video of his webseries. The impressive mythology earned him a cult following, leading to a feature film distributed by A24 that he directed at age 19. The film follows Dr. Mary Kline, played by Renate Reinsve, a therapist who enters another dimension to find her lost patient, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Collider's exclusive preview shared a new look at Ejiofor in character and the eerie visuals awaiting horror fans. Horror has been having a standout year, and Parsons promises to continue that streak. Also on May 29 is 'Tuner,' directed by Daniel Roher, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August 2025 and is now scheduled for a wide release. It stars Leo Woodall as Niki, a talented piano tuner who discovers an unexpected aptitude for cracking safes.

The film also stars Dustin Hoffman as Harry, Niki's mentor, and Havana Rose Liu as Ruthie, his love interest. Collider's exclusive preview gave thriller fans another reason to be excited, sharing an image and details including the film's exceptional 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Another May 29 release is 'Pressure,' a British-French war drama directed by Anthony Maras.

It retells the true story of General Dwight D. Eisenhower, played by Brendan Fraser, and Group Captain James Stagg, played by Andrew Scott, who faced an impossible choice in the tense 72 hours before D-Day. Collider's exclusive look shared new images of the cast, with Damian Lewis front and center, in a moment of suspense. As a film not about the brutality of combat but about the uncertainty of strategy and planning, 'Pressure' offers a different kind of war drama.

Moving to June 5, parody movies of varying quality were popular in the 2000s, and the film that started that craze was the Wayans brothers' 'Scary Movie.

' This year, the franchise returns with a spiritual sequel of the same name. It will involve the same hilarious mayhem, including killers, monsters, and supernatural creatures. Much has changed in the horror landscape since 2013's 'Scary Movie 5,' and the 2026 installment will exploit recent big releases to their fullest parodic potential. Collider's new look includes a Marlon Wayans image that should get fans in the mood for spooky laughs.

Also on June 5 is 'Seven Snipers,' an Australian action thriller directed by Sandra Sciberras. The film had a limited release in Australia and is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide in early June. In it, a retired sniper played by Radha Mitchell is hiding on an Australian ranch and must reunite her elite kill squad when a vengeful warlord played by Tim Roth threatens her daughter, played by Annabel Wolfe.

Collider's exclusive image shows a glimpse of the previous relationship between the retired sniper and the warlord. Fans of straightforward action films with minimal plot complications and heavy thrills will love this one. Rounding out the early summer releases is 'Office Romance,' a Netflix rom-com directed by Ol Parker.

The story follows Jackie, played by Jennifer Lopez, President and CEO of a business, who sees her own anti-fraternization policy tested when a sexy new lawyer played by Brett Goldstein begins working for her. Co-written by Joe Kelly and Goldstein, the film promises chemistry between its leads and laughter aplenty, as seen in Collider's exclusive image and detailed breakdown. These highlights from Collider's Exclusive Preview ensure a summer filled with diverse and exciting films for all audiences





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