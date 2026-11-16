Collider and Lionsgate invite fans to a special screening of The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping on December 8 in L.A. with director Francis Lawrence.

Collider and Lionsgate have announced a partnership to provide readers with a unique opportunity to attend a special screening of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. This exclusive event is designed to give fans an immersive experience of the upcoming film, which is set to open in theaters and IMAX on November 20.

Special Screening Details in L.A.

The special screening event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 8 at The Culver Theater in the Los Angeles area. The event begins at 7:00 p.m., offering attendees a chance to see Suzanne Collins' return to the world of Panem on the big screen. In addition to the film, attendees will receive free popcorn and soda during the event, enhancing the theater experience for all guests.

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Following the credits, director Francis Lawrence will join the stage for an exclusive Q&A conversation with Collider's Steve Weintraub. Lawrence will also meet with fans after the Q&A session, providing opportunities for attendees to sign their Hunger Games gear. This interaction offers a direct connection between the filmmaker and the dedicated fanbase.

How to Enter for Free Tickets

Collider guarantees that tickets for this fan event will fill up quickly, so claiming seats while they are available is essential. For a chance to join the screening and Q&A on December 8, interested individuals must use a specific link to provide their email address. Participants should indicate if they wish to bring a guest and RSVP as soon as possible to secure their spot.

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All confirmed guests will receive an email confirmation regarding their attendance. For those who are huge fans and want to increase their odds of getting in, there is an additional entry method. Attendees can email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line Hunger Games LA Screening. In this email, they should explain why The Hunger Games means so much to them and why they would love to attend the event.

Sunset on the Reaping Prequel Context

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set 24 years before Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence, volunteered as tribute. The prequel follows Haymitch Abernathy, portrayed by Joseph Zada, who was originally played by Woody Harrelson in earlier films. Haymitch is a District 12 tribute selected to take part in the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the second Quarter Quell.

This time, President Snow, played by Ralph Fiennes, is upping the stakes by sending double the number of tributes from each district. The movie introduces a new lineup as children are sent to the Capitol to prepare for the competition. Alongside Haymitch, the film features District 12's Maysilee Donner, played by McKenna Grace, Wyatt Callow as Ben Wang, and Lou Lou as Iona Bell.

The cast also includes their mentor, Drusilla Sickle, played by Glenn Close. Familiar faces from the franchise appear at different points in their lives, including Effie Trinket as Elle Fanning, Plutarch Heavensbee as Jesse Plemons, and Wiress as Maya Hawke. Additionally, Beetee is played by Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Mags by Lili Taylor, both from Catching Fire.

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Film Release and Franchise Details

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is rated PG-13 and falls under the Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi genres. The film has a runtime of 158 minutes and is directed by Francis Lawrence. The writers for the project include Billy Ray, Michael Lesslie, and Suzanne Collins. The producers for the film are Brad Simpson and Nina Jacobson.

This latest entry in the franchise follows previous films such as The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The release date is set for November 20, 2026. Fans are encouraged to check Collider for more special event screenings and to prepare for the return to Panem.