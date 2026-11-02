Collider And Joint Venture Productions Host Early Screenings of Straight Circle

Win free tickets to early screenings of the award-winning film Straight Circle in New York City on November 6 and Los Angeles on November 9, featuring Q&A sessions with director Oscar Hudson.

Collider has announced a strategic partnership with Joint Venture Productions to provide exclusive early screening opportunities for the critically acclaimed film Straight Circle. This special event series targets movie enthusiasts residing in Los Angeles and New York City, granting them the chance to view the feature before its general theatrical release.

Straight Circle Festival Honors And Director Recognition

The film is a grand prize winner of the Venice Film Festival Critics Week 2025, establishing its prestige early in its distribution cycle. It has also secured multiple accolades, including Most Innovative Film, Best Director, and the Audience Award during its extensive festival run. These honors highlight the project's critical success and artistic merit within the international cinema community.

Also read Weekly Horoscope from November 1 to November 7: What to Expect for Your Sign

The production has received high-profile endorsements, including praise from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho. He described the film as fucking great, a statement that underscores the project's quality and potential impact on audiences. This recognition serves as a strong indicator of the film's standing among industry peers.

New York City Screening Details And Logistics

Attendees in the New York City area are invited to a special screening on Friday, November 6th. The event is scheduled to take place at The Lighthouse venue in Manhattan. The screening portion of the evening begins promptly at 7:00 p.m., offering a focused viewing experience for the audience.

Advertisement

Following the film presentation, Collider journalist Steve Weintraub will moderate a Q&A session with the filmmaker. This conversation provides an opportunity for viewers to engage directly with the creative vision behind the project. The event aims to deepen the audience's understanding of the film's themes and production.

Los Angeles Screening Schedule And Venue

For those in the Los Angeles area, the screening is set for Monday, November 9th. The location for this event is Brain Dead Studios, a venue known for hosting industry events. The showing in Los Angeles begins at 7:30 p.m., allowing for an evening of cinematic engagement.

Similar to the New York event, this screening is followed by a Q&A session with Oscar Hudson. The direct interaction with the writer and director offers fans a unique insight into the creative process. This format allows for a more intimate connection between the filmmakers and their audience.

Straight Circle Narrative And Thematic Focus

The film explores the surreal and psychological effects of nationalism and autocratic regimes. It examines how borders drawn in the sand can blur, leading to complex human interactions. The narrative serves as a satire on global political tensions and absurdity.

The story follows two enemy soldiers posted opposite each other in a vast, featureless desert. Their mission is to act as ceremonial symbols of a shaky truce between their respective nations. This static role creates a pressure cooker environment for their psychological stability.

As tedium sets in, the soldiers question their identities, loyalties, and the absurdity of their situation. The line between friend and foe becomes increasingly confusing. This descent into madness is driven by boredom and the hostility of the situation.

Advertisement

Casting And Production Context

The film stars Elliott, Luke Tittensor, and Neill Maskell. Luke Tittensor is known for his role in House of the Dragon, while Neill Maskell is recognized for Hijack. Their performances anchor the surreal narrative in emotional reality.

Oscar Hudson is the first-time feature writer and director behind the project. He began working on the script to create an imaginative examination of modern political absurdity. His background in filmmaking is evident in the film's visual and thematic choices.

Ticket Acquisition And Future Release

Interested readers must visit specific links provided by Collider to enter the drawing for free tickets. Attendees in New York should use the link for the November 6th event, while Los Angeles fans must use the link for November 9th. It is crucial to select the correct link for your location to ensure valid entry.

Participants can indicate if they wish to bring a guest when providing their email address. RSVPs are processed on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited capacity. All confirmed guests will receive an email confirmation with further details.

Straight Circle is scheduled to open in theaters for a limited time on December 11. This general release follows the exclusive early screenings. Fans who missed the early events can catch the film in standard theaters later in the year.