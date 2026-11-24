Win free tickets to watch Hexed starring Hailee Steinfeld and Jodie Foster at a special Collider event with a Q&A featuring directors and writers on December 2.

Collider is partnering with Walt Disney Animation Studios to host a special screening of the new animated feature film Hexed, starring Hailee Steinfeld and Jodie Foster. This exclusive event offers attendees the opportunity to watch the movie on the big screen followed by a unique question and answer session with the film's key creative talent. The event is designed to provide fans in the Los Angeles area with an immersive experience leading up to the theatrical release. Participants can enter for a chance to win complimentary tickets to join this limited-capacity fan gathering and engage directly with the creators.

Event Details and Screening Logistics

The special screening event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 2 at a venue in Los Angeles that will be announced at a later date. The screening portion of the evening will commence at 7:00 p.m., allowing audiences to view the film before the interactive segment begins. Following the movie, a question and answer session will be moderated by Collider's Steve Weintraub. This format ensures that attendees can experience the visual spectacle of the film while also gaining insights into its production and narrative choices from the people who brought it to life.

Also read Hailee Steinfeld Sports Witchy Glam for ‘Hexed’ European Premiere

Stakeholder Positions and Creative Leadership

The Q&A lineup features an impressive assembly of the minds behind the project, including directors Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, as well as co-director Josie Trinidad. Joining them will be writer and head of Disney Animation Jared Bush, producer Roy Conli, and composer Kris Bowers. Jared Bush recently discussed the studio's ambition for Hexed as its first original animated feature since Wish, stating that the team wanted to create something very special and unique. Bush explained that the goal was to transport audiences to an entirely new world through distinct storytelling and visual innovation.

Real World Impact and Fan Access Procedures

For those wishing to participate, Collider has established a specific entry process to manage the high demand for these tickets. Interested individuals must visit the designated link to provide their email address and claim their chance to win a seat. The registration form requires participants to indicate whether they wish to bring a guest along, helping organizers accurately gauge attendance numbers. Attendees are strongly encouraged to RSVP as soon as possible because the screening is expected to fill up quickly due to the exclusive nature of the talent attendance.

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Hexed Narrative and Cast Composition

The film tells the story of Billie, an impulsive and unusual teenager portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld, who possesses an extraordinary gift of magical powers. Despite her cautious mother's attempts to protect her, Billie discovers a magical realm called Hexe that exists beyond their own world and beckons her to join it. The narrative explores family mysteries that could alter Hexe forever, featuring voices from Jodie Foster as Queen Celeste and Rashida Jones as Billie's mother. Additional cast members include Walton Goggins, Dan Stevens, Alan Tudyk, Randall Park, and Henry Winkler in various supporting roles.

Production Background and Future Outlook

The creative foundation of the film relies on the script by Dana Ledoux Miller, known for her work on Moana and Moana 2, and the direction of Fawn Veerasunthorn, who previously worked on Frozen, Zootopia, and Wish. Hexed is categorized as a PG Adventure Animation with a runtime of 99 minutes and is set to open in theaters on November 25. Collider will continue to provide updates and information regarding more special event screenings in the coming weeks for fans looking to engage with the film's promotional activities.