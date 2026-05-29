Collider and Apple TV Host Exclusive Widow's Bay Screening with Q&A

Join Collider and Apple TV for a special big-screen screening of Widow's Bay Episode 3, followed by a Q&A with creator Katie Dippold, director Hiro Murai, and star Matthew Rhys. Enter for a chance to win free tickets.

Collider has partnered with Apple TV to present an exclusive big-screen screening of Widow's Bay Episode 3, The Inaugural Swim. The event is scheduled for Friday, June 5th, at the DGA Theater, Theater 2, with the screening beginning at 8:00 p.m. Following the episode, attendees will participate in a Q&A session featuring creator Katie Dippold , director and executive producer Hiro Murai, and star Matthew Rhys , moderated by Collider editor Steve Weintraub.

This is a unique opportunity for fans to experience the series in a cinematic environment and gain firsthand insights from the creative team. Seats are limited and will be distributed via a giveaway; interested readers can enter by submitting their email through the provided link. Winners will be notified before the event, and only confirmed RSVPs will be admitted. Each winner may bring a guest.

Widow's Bay is a 10-part series that masterfully blends mystery, comedy, drama, and horror. Set on a small, struggling island off the coast of New England, the series follows Mayor Tom Loftis, portrayed by Matthew Rhys, as he attempts to revitalize the community despite its residents' belief that the island is cursed. Loftis dreams of turning Widow's Bay into a tourist destination rivaling Cape Cod, but his plans are thwarted by the townspeople's warnings and his own lack of authority.

When he finally achieves some success, he quickly learns that the old tales are true and that horrors lurk beneath the surface. The series also stars Kate O'Flynn, Stephen Root, Kevin Carroll, and Dale Dickey. Created by Katie Dippold, known for her work on Parks and Recreation, the series is directed by a talented roster including Hiro Murai (Atlanta), Sam Donovan, Andrew DeYoung, and Ti West.

The writing team includes Alberto Roldán, Neil Casey, Kelly Galuska, Colton Dunn, Dave Harris, and Mackenzie Dohr. Early reviews have praised the show for its daring originality and genre-defying storytelling, with Collider's Emily Bernard describing it as the most daring and weirdest show on Apple TV. The screening of Episode 3, The Inaugural Swim, promises to offer a compelling chapter in the series narrative.

Following the screening, the Q&A panel will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of the creative process, including how the series' unique tone was achieved and what inspired the quirky yet sinister world of Widow's Bay. This event is not only a celebration of the series but also a testament to Apple TV's commitment to innovative storytelling. Widow's Bay is currently streaming on Apple TV, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday.

For those who cannot attend the screening, the series remains available to stream. However, this exclusive event offers a rare chance to engage with the creators and cast in an intimate setting. Don't miss this opportunity to dive into the eerie and captivating world of Widow's Bay. Secure your chance to win tickets by entering the giveaway today





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