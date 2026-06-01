Collider Access Takes You Behind the Scenes of Hulu's Deli Boys

Collider Access debuts with an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Hulu's Deli Boys, featuring cast interviews and set secrets.

Collider has launched a new on-set interview series called Collider Access , which takes audiences behind the scenes of movies and TV shows. Filmed on location where productions are actually shot, the series combines immersive set tours, candid cast conversations, and behind-the-scenes storytelling to reveal the atmosphere, craft, and chaos behind filmmaking.

In the debut episode, Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh welcome Collider to the set of Hulu's critically acclaimed series Deli Boys, touring the meticulously recreated deli, Baba's secret apartment, and Max's outrageous casino office while sharing some of the funniest memories from filming Seasons 1 and 2. During this exclusive Deli Boys interview, Ali and Shaikh explain how production rebuilt the deli set almost identically to the original pilot location, why the cast kept breaking during certain scenes, and how the set design helped make every location feel lived in.

They also discuss chaotic ensemble scenes and the surreal experience of stepping into spaces that genuinely reminded Shaikh of growing up in a family-run gas station business. Poorna Jagannathan, Fred Armisen, and Amita Rao reveal some of the shenanigans the cast were up to while filming Seasons 1 and 2, secrets behind the wardrobe, and improvisation techniques.

From awkward gun scenes that nobody could finish without laughing to snack raids between takes, this behind-the-scenes tour captures the energy that makes Deli Boys feel so distinctive. The series aims to give fans an authentic glimpse into the production process, highlighting the collaborative efforts of actors, directors, writers, and crew. By focusing on real sets and genuine interactions, Collider Access promises to be a valuable resource for film enthusiasts and aspiring filmmakers alike.

The debut episode of Collider Access is now available, offering an intimate look at Deli Boys and setting the stage for future episodes covering other popular shows and movies





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Collider Access Deli Boys Behind-The-Scenes Hulu Interview

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