Collegiate & Advanced Ensemble Invitational Choral Festival Held at Grossmont High School

The Collegiate & Advanced Ensemble Invitational Choral Festival took place at Grossmont High School on Nov. 6, 2026, featuring performances by SDSU and CSU Long Beach choirs.

The Collegiate & Advanced Ensemble Invitational Choral Festival transformed Grossmont High School on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, into a vibrant hub for choral music and educational exchange. The event brought together elite vocal ensembles from San Diego State University ( SDSU), California State University, Long Beach (CSU Long Beach), and Grossmont College to perform alongside high school groups from across the county.

Organized by Grace Morrison, the choir director at Grossmont High School, the festival provided a unique platform for collegiate performers to mentor high school students. The event showcased advanced choral techniques and offered live coaching opportunities led by prominent faculty members from local universities, fostering a spirit of collaboration between different levels of musical education.

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Festival Organization and Key Directors

Grace Morrison served as the primary architect behind the Collegiate & Advanced Ensemble Invitational Choral Festival, inviting top-tier collegiate performers to collaborate with local high school choirs. Her vision aimed to bridge the gap between secondary and post-secondary music education by creating an environment where students could receive direct feedback from experienced professionals. The festival featured multiple ensembles, including the Bella Voce and Vox Fortis choir groups, which were directed by Morrison during the event.

San Diego State University choral studies director Arian Khaefi played a pivotal role in the festival's educational mission. Khaefi coached the Mission Vista High School Suono Divino choir group and the Granite Hills High School Chamber Chorale during their performances. He also directed the SDSU Chamber Choir, leading them through complex arrangements that demonstrated the high level of artistry expected at the collegiate level. His presence ensured that high school participants received expert guidance from one of the region's leading vocal educators.

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Collegiate Performances and Ensemble Details

The festival featured rigorous performances from several major collegiate institutions, highlighting the depth of choral talent in the San Diego area. The Grossmont College Master Chorale delivered a powerful performance, showcasing the strength of the local community college program. Their participation underscored the festival's commitment to including a wide range of academic institutions in the celebration of choral arts.

Jonathan Talberg led the CSU Long Beach Conservatory of Music Bob Cole Chamber Choir in a series of standout numbers. The ensemble's performance included distinctive musical elements, such as the use of traditional instruments. Kory Vasquez, a member of the CSU Long Beach Conservatory of Music Bob Cole Chamber Choir, played the Aztec death whistle during a performance, adding a unique cultural and historical dimension to the festival's repertoire.

High School Engagement and Audience Response

High school choir students were active participants in the festival, not merely as performers but as an engaged audience that supported their collegiate counterparts. The Grossmont High School Chamber Singers were seen applauding enthusiastically during the performances, demonstrating the strong sense of community among local music programs. These interactions provided high school students with a tangible connection to the next stage of their musical education.

The festival's structure allowed high school groups to observe advanced techniques and receive personalized coaching from university directors. This hands-on experience is rare in standard school settings and provides students with insights into the expectations and standards of collegiate music programs. The presence of faculty from SDSU, CSU Long Beach, and Grossmont College offered a comprehensive view of the choral landscape in Southern California.

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Impact on Local Choral Education

The Collegiate & Advanced Ensemble Invitational Choral Festival served as a significant educational event for the San Diego high school choral community. By inviting directors like Arian Khaefi and Jonathan Talberg to provide live coaching, the festival elevated the training standards for participating students. The event highlighted the importance of mentorship and the value of exposure to professional-level performances in developing young musicians.

The successful execution of the festival by Grace Morrison and her team at Grossmont High School demonstrates the potential for local institutions to serve as centers for broader educational collaboration. The event fostered relationships between high schools, community colleges, and universities, creating a pipeline for artistic development. As students from Mission Vista, Granite Hills, and other local schools benefited from the coaching, the festival reinforced the idea that choral music thrives on community support and shared expertise.