Colleges Must Update Dual Enrollment Criteria Amid AI Cheating Risks

Experts urge universities to change dual enrollment standards as AI chatbots skew grades, warning that current selection methods harm long-term student development and create unfair competition.

Colleges and universities are being urged to fundamentally re-evaluate their qualification criteria for dual enrollment programs. Current selection metrics, including class ranking, grade point average, and prerequisite courses, are no longer reliable indicators of student capability. These traditional measures are heavily skewed by the widespread use of artificial intelligence chatbots to complete secondary school coursework.

Artificial intelligence dilemma

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There is a common perception that dual enrollment provides a way for secondary school students to improve their competitiveness in the college admissions process. This drives significant demand for dual enrollment pathways among secondary school families. Given that students tend to get better grades when they use AI chatbots to help with non-proctored schoolwork, there is a significant risk that dual enrollment programs will motivate policy-breaking as a method of competition.

If dual enrollment programs reflect a positive bias for the selection of secondary school students who use AI chatbots to help with most, if not all, of their non-proctored schoolwork, then other high-achieving secondary school students may perceive that they face a stark choice. They either have to increase their own use of AI chatbots on non-proctored schoolwork to maintain their competitiveness or they will have to accept being less competitive in the college admissions process. Human nature suggests that many students will choose the former.

Recent scholarly research suggests that such a vicious cycle would likely lead to harmful education outcomes in secondary education. According to a Pew Research Center survey, a majority of U.S. teens are using artificial intelligence chatbots to help with their schoolwork. Although a quarter of U.S. teens think that AI chatbots are helpful for their schoolwork, it is becoming clearer that overreliance on AI interferes with the cognitive, emotional and social development of secondary students.

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Harmful education outcomes

For example, a recent research study showed that students may get better grades when they use AI to help with their homework. However, they perform worse on learning and retention than their peers when the chatbots are taken away. For students, the short-term payouts may be positive, but the long-term impacts are negative. That poses a serious problem in learning environments where secondary students are assessed mostly on the basis of non-proctored schoolwork.

If colleges and universities do not adjust their criteria for dual enrollment programs, they risk creating a positive feedback loop that would likely negatively impact the education outcomes for secondary school students around the country. The reliance on flawed metrics creates an environment where genuine academic merit is obscured by technological assistance, ultimately devaluing the credentials associated with these programs.

Given the negative impact of AI use to help with schoolwork, one has to wonder why third-party institutions have not done more to promote AI policy-following behavior by high-achieving students. My guess is that one reason is that most parents simply do not understand the long-term negative impacts of overreliance on AI use on the cognitive, emotional and social development of their children. In fact, they might be more likely to look the other way - if not outright encourage such behavior - by their children.

Third-party institutions

My guess is that another reason is that secondary school administrators and teachers tend to be judged and incentivized on the basis of short-term education and noneducation outcomes. In many secondary school districts, that includes the number of students who are dual enrolled in colleges and universities. In a world of test-optional college admissions, there can be a structural disincentive for high school teachers to monitor, enforce and sanction AI policy compliance among high-achieving students when they know that other school districts are not.

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The current lack of monitoring, enforcing and sanctioning AI policy compliance among high-achieving secondary school students can have effects in tertiary education. At some colleges and universities, dual enrollment programs are a significant source of revenue. They can also carry significant political implications, especially where state and local politicians have staked their political platforms on the benefits of dual enrollment programs as an alternative to Advanced Placement courses.

These conditions are problematic. College and university administrators and professors are no different from their secondary school counterparts. They tend to be judged and incentivized on the basis of short-term education and noneducation outcomes. There is a structural disincentive for colleges and universities to monitor, enforce and sanction AI policy compliance among their dual enrollment students when they know that other colleges and universities do not monitor, enforce and sanction AI policy compliance among their own dual enrollment students.

Third-party institutions

The knock-on effects of this systemic failure extend beyond individual student performance to institutional integrity. When the primary mechanism for selecting students relies on data that is increasingly contaminated by AI-generated content, the validity of the dual enrollment credential diminishes. This erosion of trust affects not only the students admitted but also the reputation of the higher education institutions involved.

As the landscape of digital education continues to evolve, the pressure on academic institutions to adapt their assessment methods grows. The current approach, which prioritizes traditional grades and rankings, fails to account for the reality of modern tool usage. Without a robust framework for evaluating genuine student understanding, the gap between perceived and actual competence will likely widen.

The need for a comprehensive review of selection criteria is urgent. Stakeholders in higher education must recognize that maintaining the status quo poses a significant risk to the quality of incoming students and the overall educational experience. By failing to address the AI variable, institutions may inadvertently perpetuate a cycle of short-term gains at the expense of long-term academic and personal development.

Ultimately, the responsibility falls on colleges and universities to lead the charge in redefining academic integrity in the age of artificial intelligence. This requires a departure from outdated metrics and a commitment to evaluating students based on skills that cannot be easily automated. Only through such proactive measures can the true value of dual enrollment programs be preserved and enhanced.